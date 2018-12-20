The beautiful young model gushed over the well-deserved award on her Instagram, she wrote:

Waking up to this, Industry’s voted ‘Model Of The Year!! 😱

Due to not feeling so well I’ve been off social media for past few days, during the time these votes were happening.

I honestly did not see this coming my way. Thank you so much @modelsdot for nominating me. Thank you so much to everyone in the industry who has taken a chance with me this year. Thank you from my heart to every designer, photographer, stylist, makeup artist, hairstylist, casting director and many more who voted me for for this title it’s means so much to me. Thank you to all my agencies and agents for all that you for me. 🙏🏾❤️❤️

I honestly could have not imagined a better ending to 2018. But now I’m so ready to see what 2019 has to offer!

Relative modelling newcomer Adut Akech won the 'Industry Vote' for model of the year, with Gigi Hadid scoring the 'Reader's Choice' vote and Gigi's sister Bella Hadid coming in as the runner-up.

The Sudanese-Australian model first came onto our radars when Karl Lagerfeld cast her as a Chanel bride, the second ever black model to have that honour, to close out the French fashion house's fall 2018 haute couture show in Paris. She was also featured in Edward Enninful's legendary Pirelli calendar shot by Tim Walker. Adut is certainly a model on the rise and making a significant impact in the industry.