ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

Samiah Ogunlowo
Traditional attire
Traditional attire

As years and trends go by, the style still remains. The foundation of a menswear wardrobe should consist of timeless pieces, transitional and trend-proof items that don't succumb to the volatile world of fashion.

Recommended articles

These are essentials that have earned a reputation over time and will continue to be a staple of the well-dressed elite. No matter the occasion or the season, these 5 wardrobe essentials should be at every man’s disposal:

Jeans
Jeans Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If as a man, you don’t own at least a pair of jeans, then something is wrong. Jeans are suitable for almost any occasion, depending on how well they are styled.

There are various types of jeans for men, but what they all have in common is the level of comfort provided by the fit of each. The fit of your jeans describes how they sit on your body from the waist to the thighs. Finding the perfect fit is critical because comfort should be your number one priority.

Essentials jeans for your wardrobe should include at least a pair of slim fit jeans, regular fit jeans, loose fit jeans, relaxed fit jeans and tapered jeans.

Men's brief boxer
Men's brief boxer Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The first step to building a good wardrobe is finding the best underwear. Underwear is the first thing you put on and the last thing you put off. It is also the closest thing to your, erm, prized possession.

The wrong pair can mar your entire fit and make you and you know what really uncomfortable. The best briefs to go for are the ones that are comfy and breathable.

The best boxer briefs make you forget you're wearing them at all. They should be soft and nearly invisible against your skin, with no-pinch seams and just the right amount of elasticity so they don't sag or stretch out during the day.

Casual two piece (Credit: Pinterest)
Casual two piece (Credit: Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Two-piece outfits, or matching sets as they're more commonly known, have matching top and bottom wear, as the name implies. They're obviously having a moment, and not just with the ladies.

Men are just as invested in the trend as women are, and why shouldn't they be? It's enjoyable, simple comfortable, and it can be styled casually or formally.

verstile footwears
verstile footwears Pulse Nigeria

Another basic foundation of any man's wardrobe is his footwear. And, unless you have an unlimited budget, you should invest in shoes that are versatile and will get the most wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

This should include a pair of white sneakers, athletic sneakers, loafers, dress shoes, palm slippers, sandals and crocs.

Work Outfit (Pinterest)
Work Outfit (Pinterest) Pulse Nigeria

This is for people who are working in the corporate or business sector. The list of basic work wardrobe essentials that should be in every stylish man's wardrobe is short.

A navy blue or charcoal grey suit, flannel pants or chinos, button-down shirts, a statement tie, plain t-shirts, sweaters, blazers and jackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is critical to have at least one traditional outfit in your wardrobe. And if you don't by 2023, your wardrobe will be not only incomplete but incorrect. There are many classic and fashionable Nigerian outfits.

These are not only appropriate for weddings, churches, or mosques. Many Nigerians wear these outfits to the formal environment, especially on Fridays.

Men accessories
Men accessories Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Men's accessories are minor additions to an outfit. Accessories can be used to customize your look and make it reflect your personal feelings or attitude.

They can add warmth to your appearance and bring out the cool guy in you that you've always wanted to be. Accessories like pieces of jewellery, sunglasses, wallets, belts, cufflinks, rings, hats and purses are some of the basic accessories every man should have.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

Igbo-Ora: Why does the twin capital of the world have so many twins?

Igbo-Ora: Why does the twin capital of the world have so many twins?

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 best places to live in Lagos

5 countries where people work 4 days a week

5 countries where people work 4 days a week

Why stereotyping a group is dangerous

Why stereotyping a group is dangerous

Is cooking at home cheaper or more expensive than buying already cooked meals?

Is cooking at home cheaper or more expensive than buying already cooked meals?

Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

3 types of gym equipment that are dirtier than a toilet seat

3 types of gym equipment that are dirtier than a toilet seat

Why people enjoy choking during s*x

Why people enjoy choking during s*x

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it best?

Who wore it best? Cardi B, Quinta, Tems and Nana wear the same sculptured gowns

Rating Enioluwa's red boots [Instagram]

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

This year, bridal fashion peaked at the Oscars [Instagram]

5 wedding gowns for brides-to-be inspired by the 2023 Oscars

The best celebrity mommy and me pictures [Instagram]

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures