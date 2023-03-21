7 wardrobe essentials for every Nigerian man

These are essentials that have earned a reputation over time and will continue to be a staple of the well-dressed elite. No matter the occasion or the season, these 5 wardrobe essentials should be at every man’s disposal:

1) Jeans

If as a man, you don’t own at least a pair of jeans, then something is wrong. Jeans are suitable for almost any occasion, depending on how well they are styled.

There are various types of jeans for men, but what they all have in common is the level of comfort provided by the fit of each. The fit of your jeans describes how they sit on your body from the waist to the thighs. Finding the perfect fit is critical because comfort should be your number one priority.

Essentials jeans for your wardrobe should include at least a pair of slim fit jeans, regular fit jeans, loose fit jeans, relaxed fit jeans and tapered jeans.

2) Classic Men’s Briefs

The first step to building a good wardrobe is finding the best underwear. Underwear is the first thing you put on and the last thing you put off. It is also the closest thing to your, erm, prized possession.

The wrong pair can mar your entire fit and make you and you know what really uncomfortable. The best briefs to go for are the ones that are comfy and breathable.

The best boxer briefs make you forget you're wearing them at all. They should be soft and nearly invisible against your skin, with no-pinch seams and just the right amount of elasticity so they don't sag or stretch out during the day.

3) Casual two pieces/Men’s matching set

Two-piece outfits, or matching sets as they're more commonly known, have matching top and bottom wear, as the name implies. They're obviously having a moment, and not just with the ladies.

Men are just as invested in the trend as women are, and why shouldn't they be? It's enjoyable, simple comfortable, and it can be styled casually or formally.

4) Versatile footwears

Another basic foundation of any man's wardrobe is his footwear. And, unless you have an unlimited budget, you should invest in shoes that are versatile and will get the most wear.

This should include a pair of white sneakers, athletic sneakers, loafers, dress shoes, palm slippers, sandals and crocs.

5) Work/Formal fits

This is for people who are working in the corporate or business sector. The list of basic work wardrobe essentials that should be in every stylish man's wardrobe is short.

A navy blue or charcoal grey suit, flannel pants or chinos, button-down shirts, a statement tie, plain t-shirts, sweaters, blazers and jackets.

6) Men’s traditional attire

It is critical to have at least one traditional outfit in your wardrobe. And if you don't by 2023, your wardrobe will be not only incomplete but incorrect. There are many classic and fashionable Nigerian outfits.

These are not only appropriate for weddings, churches, or mosques. Many Nigerians wear these outfits to the formal environment, especially on Fridays.

7) Accessories

Men's accessories are minor additions to an outfit. Accessories can be used to customize your look and make it reflect your personal feelings or attitude.