Style Guide: 5 ways to wear a bucket hat

These hats were first sighted among Irish fishermen to protect them from the rain and sun but they started making an incursion into pop culture in the 60s.

However, we have to thank hip-hop for its inclusion into modern urban wear. Big Bank Hank of the Sugar Hill gang is allegedly the first rapper to wear a bucket hat in 1979.

Also, 80s rap group Run-DMC had bucket hats as part of their headgears. L.L Cool J also rocked a bucket hat in the 80s.

Nowadays, bucket hats are associated with the cool retro look with celebrities rocking them effortlessly. American celebrities like Billie Eilish and Rihanna are fans of bucket hats.

How to style bucket hats

Wear them with a nice cardigan and boyfriend trousers.

Bucket hats look great with oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Beachwear: Bucket hats are perfect for the beach either with a floral gown, bikini, or beach shorts.

Loungewear: Loungewear and athleisure look better with a pocket hat.

