Style Guide: 5 ways to wear a bucket hat

Temi Iwalaiye

These are five ways to wear a bucket hat fashionably.

Rihanna in a bucket hat [instyle]
Rihanna in a bucket hat [instyle]

A bucket hat also known as a fisherman hat, Irish country hat or a session hat is a narrow elongated hat with a sloping brim.

These hats were first sighted among Irish fishermen to protect them from the rain and sun but they started making an incursion into pop culture in the 60s.

However, we have to thank hip-hop for its inclusion into modern urban wear. Big Bank Hank of the Sugar Hill gang is allegedly the first rapper to wear a bucket hat in 1979.

Also, 80s rap group Run-DMC had bucket hats as part of their headgears. L.L Cool J also rocked a bucket hat in the 80s.

LL Cool J in a Kangol hat [vogue]
LL Cool J in a Kangol hat [vogue] Pulse Nigeria

Nowadays, bucket hats are associated with the cool retro look with celebrities rocking them effortlessly. American celebrities like Billie Eilish and Rihanna are fans of bucket hats.

Rihanna in a bucket hat [instyle]
Rihanna in a bucket hat [instyle] Pulse Nigeria

Wear them with a nice cardigan and boyfriend trousers.

Bucket hats look great with cardigans and oversized sweater [popsugar]
Bucket hats look great with cardigans and oversized sweater [popsugar] Pulse Nigeria

Bucket hats look great with oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Beachwear: Bucket hats are perfect for the beach either with a floral gown, bikini, or beach shorts.

Buckets go with beach wear [pinterest]
Buckets go with beach wear [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Loungewear: Loungewear and athleisure look better with a pocket hat.

Bucket hats go with lounge wear [stylinc]
Bucket hats go with lounge wear [stylinc] Pulse Nigeria

Finally, use a bucket hat to add a pop of colour to a monochromatic ensemble.

Temi Iwalaiye

