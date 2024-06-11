6 times Bella Okagbue proved she is the most fashionable Nigerian tourist

Being a tourist is all about lounging on the beach or boat, sightseeing, and restaurant hopping in style and Bella is in Turkey for her 27th birthday.

Here's proof Bella Okagbue is one of the most fashionable Nigerian tourist:

Beach wear

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella sometimes ditches bikinis and stuns in swimsuits like the white swimsuit from Koro Beynikov, loved by superstars like Sabrina Carpenter.

We are also big fans of this Versace swimsuit, as its simplicity makes it beautiful.

Summer dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you are visiting during the winter, you need to pack summer dresses for your vacation and she does. This House of CB dress is a vacation staple. The floral print and the neckline make it a quintessential summer dress.

The knitted gown

Every vacationer like Bella needs a knitted gown for that effortless transition between a day and night look.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dinner gown

During a vacation, you need something short and sweet for a night of trying different cuisines. This black Odd Muse gown is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT