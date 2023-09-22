5 things women put on that men find instantly attractive

I asked around, and for most men, these five things are top-tier.

1. Palazzo

A woman in Palazzo is a very attractive woman. This free, flared trouser, usually made from lightweight fabric is known for how beautiful it makes a woman's body.

2. Cornrows

For many men, there’s nothing more attractive than a woman showing off her natural hair in plaited cornrows. This hairstyle exudes natural beauty and it’s especially loved by men.

3. Lip-gloss and lipliner

The lip-gloss and lipliner combination is a killer one that many men love to see on women for the same reason as the cornrows, it looks quite natural but also makes the lips look luscious and attractive.

4. Bob wigs

Every woman looks gorgeous while wearing a bob wig. Bob wigs, with their sharp, curved edges, make women exude an undeniably attractive aura.

5. Formal dresses and bodycon gowns

Another thing men find irresistible and charming is a well-dressed woman in a formal gown.

A close relative to the formal gown is the bodycon. A bodycon is known for bringing out a woman’s beautiful shape.