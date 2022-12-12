ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 pictures/reels that show off the blinding beauty that’s Osas Ighodaro

Temi Iwalaiye

If there is one thing Osas Ighodaro will do, it’s to keep us spellbound by her beauty.

Osas always looks stunning [Instagram]
Osas always looks stunning [Instagram]

Osas’ recent pictures and videos have been totally enthralling. Whether it is a brand photoshoot or personal pictures, Osas knows how to capture hearts with her smiles and sometimes smooth dance moves.

Here are some recent videos/pictures of Osas’ that would make you completely spellbound.

Osas looks divine in white moving from angelic to bridal.

Aso-ebi perfect. Osas looks her best yet in this red outfit from Veekee James, the hair and makeup are complimentary.

We have to give it up to the dancing queen, the little summer gown is perfect when you are free and gorgeous.

Green is always a great colour and here we see Osas in green, what we love about the gown is how it accentuates her curves.

Osas keeps it simple in mesh and nude and we aren't complaining.

Temi Iwalaiye

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change comes to a spectacular end!

Ranking the most welcoming countries for tourists in 2022

In terms of class and 'rich auntie vibes', Tiffany Amber's most recent collection is the epitome

DaBaby set to storm Lagos for an electrifying December concert

Consumers raise a toast for Star for its Turn Up with Star Tour

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

