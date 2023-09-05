5 pictures that prove Tiwa Savage is Africa’s No. 1 Bad Girl
Tiwa Savage is only getting hotter with age and her recent pictures are proof.
She is proof that one only gets better with age when enjoyment and peace of mind are involved.
Her recent pictures have been proof of her sexiness and sex appeal. Here are five pictures of hers we love:
Offending in Fendi
Tiwa looked as sexy as ever in this Fendi bikini and scarf. Her body was moisturised and glossy as she enjoyed the beach.
Red devil
Tiwa was dripping in red while wearing Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design. Ever since Tiwa's styling team changed to Shaped Services, her love for more high-end clothing has increased, and we are here for it.
Knitted delight
A printed knit crop top and miniskirt have never looked that good. Her makeup, her hair, and those sunshades are certainly tres bien.
Tattered sexiness
Tiwa knows how to dance within the lines of sexiness without showing too much. The latex bikini underneath is sultry, but the white cover leaves the other parts of her body to be seen.
Stage metal
Tiwa wore a Graham Cruz metallic bodice, shorts, and knee-high silver boots for her performance at the O2 Arena during Asake’s sold out show,
