5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s Veekee James’ guide on what to wear to work from Monday to Friday.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

For stylish 9-to-5ers, this is how to slay every day at work.

Start Monday in a mustard yellow stretch gown with gorgeous cut-out sleeves. Mustard is a beautiful, feminine colour and the outfit is gorgeous and badass.

Black and white have always been a classic combination. These stretch black pants and white top scream working-class baddie.

Shoulder pads are still in style. I love how the top also looks like a jacket and the combination of nude colour and black.

When in doubt, go all black. Plus, those bell sleeves are gorgeous.

This pink shirt dress is giving us all the feels. It’s soft, simple, and gorgeous.

Temi Iwalaiye

