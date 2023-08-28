5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James
Here’s Veekee James’ guide on what to wear to work from Monday to Friday.
Recommended articles
For stylish 9-to-5ers, this is how to slay every day at work.
Monday
Start Monday in a mustard yellow stretch gown with gorgeous cut-out sleeves. Mustard is a beautiful, feminine colour and the outfit is gorgeous and badass.
Tuesday
Black and white have always been a classic combination. These stretch black pants and white top scream working-class baddie.
Wednesday
Shoulder pads are still in style. I love how the top also looks like a jacket and the combination of nude colour and black.
Thursday
When in doubt, go all black. Plus, those bell sleeves are gorgeous.
Friday
This pink shirt dress is giving us all the feels. It’s soft, simple, and gorgeous.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng