5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

For stylish 9-to-5ers, this is how to slay every day at work.

Monday

Start Monday in a mustard yellow stretch gown with gorgeous cut-out sleeves. Mustard is a beautiful, feminine colour and the outfit is gorgeous and badass.

Tuesday

Black and white have always been a classic combination. These stretch black pants and white top scream working-class baddie.

Wednesday

Shoulder pads are still in style. I love how the top also looks like a jacket and the combination of nude colour and black.

Thursday

When in doubt, go all black. Plus, those bell sleeves are gorgeous.

Friday