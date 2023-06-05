The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

Temi Iwalaiye

A corporate baddie guide on what to wear to work.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

Recommended articles

If you haven't planned your outfits for the week yet, don't worry, we've got you covered with workwear outfit ideas inspired by Big Brother Naija winner, Josephine 'Phyna' Otabor.

Discover how to combine what you already have in your closet for a stylish and professional look.

ADVERTISEMENT

A classic black pants and silk top is the ultimate working baddie look. You can style it with or without the jacket as Phyna did.

A work dress is a must-have; we love the buttons, the multicolour print and her black and white stilettos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyna is making a case for red short sleeve suits and we are not complaining, you don’t have to wear drab colours to look professional. Plus, the ruffle on this is especially appealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deconstructing a black suit by adding some mesh to it is purr-fect. This jacket can only be described as a corporate baddie slay.

A two-piece with a different. First off, the nude colour is giving us all the right vibes. Plus, the fabric across the shirt vamps up the look expeditiously.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 storms hair industry with a 9-day market activation in Lagos

From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 storms hair industry with a 9-day market activation in Lagos

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

20 ways people experience unexpected orgasms

20 ways people experience unexpected orgasms

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

Denola Grey is one of the new faces of Fenty Beauty

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

How to survive the rising cost of petrol and transport in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashionable plus-size Nigerian celebs [Instagram]

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

The best of 2023 presidential and governorship inauguration fashion

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

Who wore it better, Nengi (L) or Didi (R)

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Lady in lingerie (Credit: Alibaba.com)

3 reasons you need to start wearing lingerie