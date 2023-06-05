5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

If you haven't planned your outfits for the week yet, don't worry, we've got you covered with workwear outfit ideas inspired by Big Brother Naija winner, Josephine 'Phyna' Otabor.

Discover how to combine what you already have in your closet for a stylish and professional look.

Monday

A classic black pants and silk top is the ultimate working baddie look. You can style it with or without the jacket as Phyna did.

Tuesday

A work dress is a must-have; we love the buttons, the multicolour print and her black and white stilettos.

Wednesday

Phyna is making a case for red short sleeve suits and we are not complaining, you don’t have to wear drab colours to look professional. Plus, the ruffle on this is especially appealing.

Thursday

Deconstructing a black suit by adding some mesh to it is purr-fect. This jacket can only be described as a corporate baddie slay.

Friday