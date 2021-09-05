Musician, Tiwa Savage celebrated her late father in grand style on Friday, September 3 2021.
Some notable fashion at the funeral of Tiwa Savage's dad
The celebration of the life of Tiwa Savage's late father was a star-studded event with the who-is-who in Nigeria’s social scene present.
Her guests wore a blue Ankara aso-Ebi and sewed different stunning styles. See below the pictures of the best-dressed celebrities at the event.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon Ooja in Tularoo is gorgeous. The black bodice makes the outfit look exceptionally good and fits her body.
Lily Afegbai
Lily bodied that dress by Khavia woman, blending Ankara with black is always a good idea.
Lola Oj
Lola Oj mixes silk with Ankara and, it is the perfect fashion concoction. She makes the Ankara a train and, we are not mad about it.
Idia Aisien
Idia looks perfect in this gown by T Bally Couture. The feathers and the fit come together impeccably.
Tolu Bally
Fashion Designer, Tolu Bally had on saying wow with her fabric choice, the design of the dress was certainly everything and more.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng