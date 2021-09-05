RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Some notable fashion at the funeral of Tiwa Savage's dad

Temi Iwalaiye

The celebration of the life of Tiwa Savage's late father was a star-studded event with the who-is-who in Nigeria’s social scene present.

Tolu Bally, Sharon Ooja and Lily Afegbai looked their best [instagram]
Musician, Tiwa Savage celebrated her late father in grand style on Friday, September 3 2021.

Her guests wore a blue Ankara aso-Ebi and sewed different stunning styles. See below the pictures of the best-dressed celebrities at the event.

Sharon Ooja in Tularoo is gorgeous. The black bodice makes the outfit look exceptionally good and fits her body.

Lily bodied that dress by Khavia woman, blending Ankara with black is always a good idea.

Lola Oj mixes silk with Ankara and, it is the perfect fashion concoction. She makes the Ankara a train and, we are not mad about it.

Idia looks perfect in this gown by T Bally Couture. The feathers and the fit come together impeccably.

Fashion Designer, Tolu Bally had on saying wow with her fabric choice, the design of the dress was certainly everything and more.

