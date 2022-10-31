RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Lagos Goat Club revival at Afropolitan Vibes was a big success

Pulse Mix

On Friday, 28 October, the Lagos Goat Club community re-convened at the Afropolitan Vibes concert at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, to support the event and enjoy the concert together.

Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club

Lagos Goat Club was set up as a community supporting causes together and promoting the city of Lagos with events. So, it had to be there when Afropolitan Vibes, the premier alternative music show in the city, came back after a multi-year hiatus.

Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria

Supporting the event as first sponsor and bringing its community to pitch in too, the Club helped to facilitate what was a great occasion.

Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria

Pulse was at the event covering both the concert and the Club activities & attendees - see the full gallery in this post.

Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria
Guests at Lagos Goat Club
Guests at Lagos Goat Club Pulse Nigeria

This is a featured post by Lagos Goat Club - in media partnership with Pulse.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Goat Club revival at Afropolitan Vibes was a big success

Lagos Goat Club revival at Afropolitan Vibes was a big success

5 Nigerian spices you should add to your cooking

5 Nigerian spices you should add to your cooking

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Ladies! Here are 4 health benefits of drinking bitter leaf juice

Ladies! Here are 4 health benefits of drinking bitter leaf juice

Yomi Casual posts burnt $8,900 shirt for sale

Yomi Casual posts burnt $8,900 shirt for sale

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

How to know that your girl wants s*x

How to know that your girl wants s*x

The gist of what happened at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

The gist of what happened at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Desperados takes cocktails to another level of Lagos Cocktail week 2022

Desperados takes cocktails to another level of Lagos Cocktail week 2022

P-Square

AMAA 2022: KSA, P-Square to headline 18th edition as Sanwo-Olu prepares to host African film practitioners

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to bring premium musical entertainment to Lagos

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience