Lagos Goat Club was set up as a community supporting causes together and promoting the city of Lagos with events. So, it had to be there when Afropolitan Vibes, the premier alternative music show in the city, came back after a multi-year hiatus.
Lagos Goat Club revival at Afropolitan Vibes was a big success
On Friday, 28 October, the Lagos Goat Club community re-convened at the Afropolitan Vibes concert at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, to support the event and enjoy the concert together.
Supporting the event as first sponsor and bringing its community to pitch in too, the Club helped to facilitate what was a great occasion.
Pulse was at the event covering both the concert and the Club activities & attendees - see the full gallery in this post.
This is a featured post by Lagos Goat Club - in media partnership with Pulse.
