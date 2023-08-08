ADVERTISEMENT
Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

If you are looking to have a good time with your tribe within the next three months, the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge at the Good Beach should be at the top of your list.
At the top of that list is the recently launched Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge perched snugly on the sands of the scenic Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Ice Kühl Lounge launched this weekend and here is the scoop on everything you missed and everything you need to know about the kühlest place in Lagos
The Ice Kühl Lounge launched this weekend and here is the scoop on everything you missed and everything you need to know about the kühlest place in Lagos:

Liqueur lovers got treated to non-stop delightful Jägermeister-infused quacktails that got everyone giddy. From beachy, spicy, sour to the Jager berry flavour, there was something on the menu for everyone. And by everyone we mean, everyone inclusive of some of our faves who showed up at the launch: Dare Aderinokun, Small Doctor and Odumodu Blvck amongst others.

In addition to the masterfully mixed quacktails, at the lounge people also got to enjoy a shot of Jägermeister the best way possible - Ice Kuhl!

The Ice Kühl Lounge will be on the Good Beach from August to October, and the premium liqueur brand is geared to give everyone a one-of-a-kind experience.
Jägermeister is more than just a premium liqueur brand; the brand is committed to empowering its consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destinies.
That’s right! If you missed out on the launch, you haven’t missed out on the fun. The Ice Kühl Lounge will be on the Good Beach from August to October, and the premium liqueur brand is geared to give everyone a one-of-a-kind experience.

Every weekend, the lounge will feature open mics sessions for all upcoming artistes looking to take charge of their destinies and become Meisters in their own rights. It gets better, there are exciting gifts to be won by anyone who captures the essence of the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge in their pictures. All you have to do is post a picture(s) and share it with the hashtags #IceKühl, #Bestnights, #JägermeisterNigeria, #BetheMeister.

It gets better, there are exciting gifts to be won by anyone who captures the essence of the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge in their pictures.
There you have it! If you are looking to have a good time with your tribe within the next three months, the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge at the Good Beach should be at the top of your list.

Come enjoy shots of Jägermeister at sub-zero temperatures. To gain access, buy a bottle of the Jägermeister at the beach and you automatically get the chance to experience the Ice Kühl lounge for 15 Minutes. See you at the Kühlest spot to be.

Jägermeister is more than just a premium liqueur brand; the brand is committed to empowering its consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destinies. It’s time to live above the norm, embrace unconventionality, and master your craft like a true Meister.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BeTheMeister, and follow @Jagermeisternigeria for all the latest updates.

