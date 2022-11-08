Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Pulse Nigeria

The name “Akada” is the Yoruba translation for a “lover of literacy and books”; hence it was no surprise that this year’s edition, like other years, got authors and children excited about literature, literacy and creativity.

The annual event provided a visible platform for the work of indigenous authors, encouraged broad public engagement in children's books and increased audiences for both Nigerian and international literature.

Popular children’s author and Convener of the ACBF, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, says the eagerness of festival participants is inspiring, and the festival is encouraging the culture of reading for pleasure as well as complimenting literacy efforts by the parents, schools and all stakeholders.

“It is important for literature to be as inclusive as possible so that people from different walks of life can see themselves represented in good quality, well-produced literature. Moreover, it is important for the self-esteem of our children.”

“One thing the Akada Children’s Book Festival has shown is that we have a plethora of children’s authors in Nigeria and that children will read if you give them books that they find interesting,” she said. According to her, the ACBF helps to improve access to books because “we continue to encourage communities to open up public libraries and parents to put age-appropriate books in easy reach of their children, as well as give books as gifts to others."

The 2022 festival featured read-aloud sessions led by various authors; book chats by children from nursery, primary and secondary schools; a book exhibition; a sensory play area powered by The Nurturing Tree School; panel discussions; breakout sessions and workshops covering topics relevant to the children's literary scene. From working with an editor to book characterisation, self-publishing, distribution, getting paid to illustrate and much more, the event was packed with insightful information for aspiring writers, published writers and illustrators.

Organisers of the festival also gave authors ample tools to boost their careers and to live their dreams through the power of writing and illustration. Renowned author and co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, led a Creative Writing Bootcamp for writers and aspiring children’s book authors, while author and founder of Masobe Books, Othuke Ominiabohs led a workshop on distribution and book marketing with event convener Talabi showing self-published authors essential websites to level up their book production capabilities.

Executive Publisher at Quramo Publishing, Gbemi Shashore, was also on hand to read to the children at the Pop-Up Library powered by famous bookstore, Roving Heights. In addition, children's author Sope Martins read from her new book Riddle, Riddle. TV Host and children's book author Mariam Longe read from her children’s picture book “Vultures To The Rescue - The Clean Up Crew", and Tony Olaniji read his book "Kiyesi: A Collection of African Stories For Children".

Other authors featured at the 2022 ACBF included Sola Njoku, Inih Uno, Ayo Oyeku, Foluke Oyeleye, Olatunde Edem, Efua Traore, Sikemi Ifederu, Nnenna Ochichie, Diseph Ruth Otto, Olamibo Balogun, Ranti Akintobi, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, amongst others.

Child authors and young readers also had their session featuring The Nigeria of My Dream Series by Mojoyin Adeshina and The Adorable Adenike and the Villagers' Bridge by Temiloluwa Ogunlere.

Since its first edition in 2019, the Akada Children’s Book Festival has been a mecca for children, diverse writers, illustrators and other child education stakeholders from Nigeria and around the globe. Conversations on some of the most pressing issues in the children's literacy world have taken place in the company of renowned children's book authors, poets, journalists, public intellectuals, podcasters, and academics. Akada Children’s Book Festival has celebrated prize-winning authors, long-awaited novels from writers at the height of their careers, and introduced debut authors to eager and enthusiastic new audiences.

To learn more about the ACBF, visit www.akadafestival.org or follow @akadafestival on Instagram for updates.

