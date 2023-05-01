The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByImperial EdTech: The Africa Teen Tech Festival 2023 will feature career counseling sessions.

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival
Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Recommended articles

The Africa Teen Tech Festival, which is, billed for May 11, 2023, at Landmark Event Center, Lagos aims to inspire and empower the next generation of tech leaders by facilitating conversations on career trajectories in the tech industry (Tech and Non-Tech careers) and exposing teenagers, educators, and professionals to the future of learning and work.

The Africa Teen Tech Festival 2023 will feature career counseling sessions to help young adults navigate the right courses and programs to study while they identify career paths that align with their interests and skills. The panels will provide valuable insights on how to integrate technology into the classroom to enhance learning and engagement.

Special highlights of the event include the Teen Star Start-Up Challenge for teens who have innovative ideas to win cash prizes and investment in their idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other highlights include the Edufocal Teach with Tech Challenge, VR Learning Experience, Drone Soccer Exhibition, and e-Sports and Artificial Intelligence showcase.

There will also be a unique exhibition called "Classroom of the Future," which will display the vision of what learning will look like in the years to come.

The target audience for this event includes teens, students, school owners, parents, edtech companies, and government officials.

Speaking on the festival, CEO of Imperial Educational Technology Limited, Lanre Ogundipe said, "We are excited to be hosting the maiden edition of the Africa Teen Tech Festival 2023 which will provide a platform for teenagers to be early adopters of technology and also interact with industry leaders and professionals”.

"Our goal is to inspire and encourage young people to pursue careers in tech and to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the Africa Teen Tech Festival 2023 and to register for the event, please visit our website at www.ttfafrica.com.

About Imperial Educational Technologies

Imperial Educational Technologies is a leading Edtech development company focused on democratizing education by building technology infrastructure to support innovation in education, increase school and students adoption of technology and drive sustainable Edtech policies. We provide innovative solutions for schools, students, teachers and Government organizations to enhance learning and promote innovation and academic excellence.

About The EduFocal Group

The EduFocal Group is an education technology company that is dedicated to leveraging technology and expertise to provide scalable education solutions. Our services include supporting teachers in delivering high quality lessons and monitoring students’ progress, assisting companies in providing staff training, and aiding governments in implementing digital transformation initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Further information visit www.ttfafrica.com or call 08037575029

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByImperial EdTech

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

5 most expensive foods in the world

5 most expensive foods in the world

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

5 weird food festivals around the world

5 weird food festivals around the world

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R Kester Ifeadi, President of Organization For The Advancement Of Anioma Culture, Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State and other Dignitaries at Anioma Festival 2023.

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

The Made for Mixing Press Play Concert was an absolute game-changer

1st-ever fusion of AI, light & sound as Monkey Shoulder presents MadeforMixing Press Play Concert