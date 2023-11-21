Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

This decisive game promises to be a fantastic conclusion to the sporting celebration, generously supported by 1xBet, the leader in sports betting in Nigeria.

Let's recall that these talented footballers battled not only for the prestige of their districts and the chance to catch the attention of scouts from professional clubs but also for substantial cash prizes:

🏆 Prizes:

ADVERTISEMENT

1st Place: ₦1,000,000

2nd Place: ₦500,000

3rd Place: ₦300,000

Best Team: ₦200,000

Most Valuable Player: ₦150,000

Top Scorer: ₦150,000

Best Goalkeeper: ₦150,000

Winners can use these funds to buy sports uniforms and balls, rent good fields, and refine their football skills. Additionally, each participating team received a set of bibs, with playoff participants receiving an additional set of jerseys.

On the final day at MJ Arena, a match for third place between Young Strikers and DE ELITES will also take place. Come early and watch both matches!

Pulse Nigeria

1xBet Legends Game

ADVERTISEMENT

The true highlight of the final day will be the 1xBet Legends Game. Spectators will have the chance to witness legends like Daniel Amokachi, Friday Ekpo, Victor Agali, Samson Siasia, and many others in action. Enjoy this excellent bonus to the amateur sports celebration!

Match broadcast

Starting from 1 pm, tournament guests can grab a snack at the stadium, listen to music, and dance. MC, Babajide Guerrero, and hypeman, Tolu Daniels, promise you won't be bored! The final won't be broadcast, so come to the stadium to catch everything interesting. No need to buy tickets - entry is free!

Full schedule of events at MJ Arena on November 23

Celebrity Penalty Shootout: Celebrities and former footballers will compete in penalty kicks.

Dance Performances: Dance routines from club cheerleaders.

Fan Challenges: Fans can participate in dribbling and ball mastery contests.

Freestyle Football: Performance by freestylers with tricks and ball juggling.

T-Shirt Cannon Launch: Launch of team-branded shirts into the crowd using special cannons.

Interactive Fan Contests: Quizzes, giveaways, and polls on social media with prizes for winners.

Half-Court Challenge: A special competition where fans will try to score a goal from the center of the field.

Fireworks Display: Colourful fireworks to create a unique atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Come to the final with friends and get maximum enjoyment from a true football celebration supported by the tournament's main sponsor - the bookmaker company, 1xBet. ⚽🎉 #1XcupFinal #FootballFestival #1xBetLegendsGame #MJArenaCelebration