24-hour English language music television channel, MTV Base celebrates its 14th year of showcasing African music to the world.

The music channel took over the last edition of the Mainland Block Party to celebrate this anniversary with over 1500 party goers in attendance.

It was a night of exhilarating fun and non-stop excitement as MTV Base celebrated fourteen years of showcasing African music to the world. The Mainland Block Party takeover was not only compered by MTV Base VJ, Nenny B, alongside actor, Bolly Lomo but also featured performances from A-list musicians such as Zlatan, Chinko Ekun, Skiibii and Ycee.

The MTV Base partnered event featured everything from dance competitions to a relaxing poolside for guests to unwind at.

Speaking on the importance of creating such an experience for MTV Base fans, Senior Channel Manager, Solafunmi Oyeneye said, “At MTV Base, we like to go big or go home. We knew that including our faithful audience in this year’s anniversary celebration was something we had to do, so it was imperative to ensure that they came to a party that would give them the complete MTV Base experience that they have come to know and love.”

A-list celebrities such as Falz, Niniola, CDQ, Iyanya, Zlatan, Skiibii, Jaywon, Ycee, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, Reekado Banks, Mr. Real, Dada Boy Ehiz, Sammy Walsh, Folu Storms, Bizzle Osikoya, Tosin Ajibade (Olorisupergal), Sensei Uche, Kemi Smallz were live at the venue.

Okiki DFT, Blaqbonez, Oluwakaponeski, Victor AD, Sess Beats, Lyta, Somto Cody Akanegbu, SamPhrank, Tomi Thomas (Mayorkun’s manager), Shakar El, Awazi as well as Osagie John-Osarenz also made appearances at the party.

It was truly a memorable moment for many of the attendees as they got to interact with their favourite A-list celebrities.

Missed the event? Fret not! Highlights from the action packed night will air on MTV Base Channel 322 (DSTV) and Channel 72 (GOTV).