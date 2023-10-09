'Diamond in the Rough' dance competition listens to the creative child

ADVERTISEMENT
98% of them were found to be creative geniuses. By the time they were 10 years old, only 30% of them where found in the category of creative geniuses. At 12 years old, the same test was carried out on the same kids and the percentage had dropped to 12%.

Finally Land and Jarman gave their test to 280,000 adults and found just 2% of them fell on the creative genius category. Land would finally later write that, "The non- creative behavior is learned."

Our duty is not just to cultivate but predominantly not to halt the creativity of a child because as they grow especially in our current competitive world, their focus can be forced to change from what naturally comes to them to what societal pressure conforms them to.

Art in itself and in its core form is about thinking of ways to solve problems, problems of trying to represent mental pictures unto a drawing sheet or canvas, problems of cognitive thinking behind a movie script and bringing forth directional ways through which a group of actors will move. Not even to mention uniformity in diversity, with creativity, it works.

When a creative child speaks, they are at their purest forms, when a creative child speaks, they formulate their future. A creative child will speak with the skills he or she is naturally gifted with and by that strength can easily find purpose and value.

The Creative Colony Foundation (TCC) has humbly undertaken this task to nurture the creative child that is willing and ready to speak; speak with their art and all forms of creativity.

Being a small group of creatives themselves, they have been able to harness, for four years now within Lagos, kids with several creative abilities and inspire them towards a brighter future.

They recently did so at the just-concluded Diamond In The Rough event at Ikeja, Lagos, where over 50 children from four Local Government Areas came to compete in a creative dance competition. It was mind blowing!

The creative child needs to speak, but most importantly the creative child needs to be heard, heard by providing the appropriate opportunities befitting for each as they express themselves.

The event was sponsored by Pulse Nigeria, Revolve Constructions Ltd, Kuti Bistro and 36Media.

