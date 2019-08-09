She also has a BA degree in a Communication, Media & Film from the University of Windsor, Canada and after some years of practice, she has recently relocated to Lagos, Nigeria where she has been engaged in promoting a business culture of excellence in events management.

Ebose Okoyo is passionate about building and managing strong business brands that cut across hospitality and events management in the entertainment industry.

Her driving force has consistently inspired her to purposefully work and professionally walk on the African Business runway. So as she celebrates her birthday today, Ebose is already at the Finishing stage of launching another state-of-the-art Business brand called "Taeley’s Beauty Palace” which is located in the business hub of Lekki phase 1, the metropolitan city of Lagos. Taeley’s Beauty Palace will be launched before the end of 2019 and will begin full customer-service operations which will provide services for every sort of beauty related treatment. It is a holistic package of beauty therapy.

Her birthday wish is to see her family members, business associates, friends and well-wishers stop by at her Beauty Palace when it is launched in the coming months and also patronize Taeley Events for all their memorable occasions. In her words “We build your dream around you. Your vision, Your event, Your way.”

Visit: www.taeleyevents.com

Instagram: @taeley_events

Here are some lovely pictures as she celebrates her birthday today.

