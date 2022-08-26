Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner” at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Scheduled for Monday 29th August 2022, in London, UK, the Notting Hill Carnival makes a comeback after a short hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its vision to empower the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential, Boomplay has been a key enabler of the Afrobeats genre - consistently leading efforts to promote and introduce the genre to new audiences and showcasing it on major platforms.

Pulse Nigeria

Following Boomplay’s recent successful collaboration with renowned filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya to produce “Afrobeats: The Backstory” documentary, which exclusively premiered on Netflix to rave reviews globally, the African-facing music streamer is continuing in its support for the culture by sponsoring the Afrobeats Corner at the Notting Hill Carnival 2022 to celebrate further and showcase African music, culture, heritage and food.

According to event manager Peju Oshoffa of R70, producers of the ‘Boomplay Afrobeats Corner’, ‘’the name change was inspired by the phenomenal fame that the Afrobeats genre has garnered globally and for Afrobeats to have its licensed site at the world-famous Notting Hill Carnival considering Afrobeats partly developed over the years in the UK from the 90s and 2000s. It is a fitting tribute to the Afrobeats phenomenon, and we are glad to have Boomplay on board as the lead sponsor.”

Since its inception in the mid-1980s, Africans in England, especially Nigerians, bought into the Notting Hill Carnival entirely by embracing the rich experiences that the main carnival grounds provided. With increasing participation from Nigerians, the Nigerian Corner of the carnival was born, where Nigerian artists performed and Nigerian foods was served, and memorabilia was sold for the past three decades. This year, however, the ‘’Boomplay Afrobeats Corner” replaces the Nigerian Corner of the Notting Hill Carnival and focuses on providing an African experience celebrating Afrobeats.

“We’re proud of the waves African talents are making within and outside the continent, and Afrobeats is one of those arrowheads pushing the African sound that Boomplay has always supported. The Boomplay Afrobeats Corner at the Notting Hill Carnival is yet another opportunity to support and promote African artists and their content, a mission Boomplay is committed to achieving,” said Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste & Media Relations at Boomplay.

Hosted by DJ Abass and Hype man Adesope (AKA Shopsydoo), the ‘Boomplay Afrobeats Corner” will feature exciting displays and performances promoting African music. Carnival-goers will have access to unlock unique audio content and merchandise while being exposed to a catalogue of the best African sounds, which are readily available on the Boomplay app.

#BoomplayxAfrobeats

---