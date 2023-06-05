The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAmstelMalta: Amidst entries from leading content creators nationwide, Miriam Cole and Gideon Oko emerged as winners. They earned their spot on one of Africa's biggest award show nights – the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023
Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Recommended articles

Amstel Malta had earlier opened the platform for upcoming media talents to send engaging 1-min videos, guaranteeing them a place as Amstel Reporter at the AMVCAs.

Last year, Deborah Oguike and Ekene Nna-Udosen had set the bar high, proving themselves well-equipped with the charisma, charm, and poise to take over the red-carpet interview sessions. This year, expectations were even higher as outstanding entries rushed in nationwide.

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023
Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst entries from leading content creators nationwide, Miriam Cole and Gideon Oko emerged as winners. They earned their spot on one of Africa's biggest award show nights – the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023
Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023 Pulse Nigeria

With exclusive backstage access to award winners, industry experts, and creative minds, both winners became a natural part of the glitz and glam. The two promising media personalities confidently took the event by storm and left lasting imprints in the minds of all they came in contact with. The duo mingled with attendees at the culture-oriented opening night, moving on to the next day's digital content day and the Gala night gracefully. The third day - the award night - was the highlight of the entire event as the duo got to meet with and interact with some of the biggest minds, Ramsey Noah, Funke Akindele, Victor Iyke, Toyin Lawani, Kunle Afolayan in the creative industry.

Amstel Malta has consistently demonstrated its unwavering support for upcoming talents and creatives in the industry, giving them platforms to rise and setting a standard to be emulated in the creative industry. Click here to relive the memorable moments of Miriam and Gideon Amstel Reporter's journey!

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAmstelMalta

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sex is now a sport in Sweden, all you need to know about the competition

Sex is now a sport in Sweden, all you need to know about the competition

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 storms hair industry with a 9-day market activation in Lagos

From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 storms hair industry with a 9-day market activation in Lagos

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

20 ways people experience unexpected orgasms

20 ways people experience unexpected orgasms

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has s*x with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

Skinny shaming: 5 things you should never say to a slim person

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

The importance of boundaries in relationships: Nurturing love and respect

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Everything you missed at the #TheMeistersExpression Concert in Ibadan

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Trace to set the African music scene ablaze with first Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023

Blow by blow of how Hypo made an all - white impression at the AMVCA 2023