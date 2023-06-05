Amstel Malta Reporters earn their spotlight at the AMVCA 2023

Amstel Malta had earlier opened the platform for upcoming media talents to send engaging 1-min videos, guaranteeing them a place as Amstel Reporter at the AMVCAs.

Last year, Deborah Oguike and Ekene Nna-Udosen had set the bar high, proving themselves well-equipped with the charisma, charm, and poise to take over the red-carpet interview sessions. This year, expectations were even higher as outstanding entries rushed in nationwide.

Amidst entries from leading content creators nationwide, Miriam Cole and Gideon Oko emerged as winners. They earned their spot on one of Africa's biggest award show nights – the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

With exclusive backstage access to award winners, industry experts, and creative minds, both winners became a natural part of the glitz and glam. The two promising media personalities confidently took the event by storm and left lasting imprints in the minds of all they came in contact with. The duo mingled with attendees at the culture-oriented opening night, moving on to the next day's digital content day and the Gala night gracefully. The third day - the award night - was the highlight of the entire event as the duo got to meet with and interact with some of the biggest minds, Ramsey Noah, Funke Akindele, Victor Iyke, Toyin Lawani, Kunle Afolayan in the creative industry.

Amstel Malta has consistently demonstrated its unwavering support for upcoming talents and creatives in the industry, giving them platforms to rise and setting a standard to be emulated in the creative industry. Click here to relive the memorable moments of Miriam and Gideon Amstel Reporter's journey!

