Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

Here’s why:

Car chargers don’t have enough power to charge your phone

It's best to avoid cheap, unreliable chargers, especially those that plug into your car's cigarette lighter.

These chargers often don't deliver the advertised power, and if they have multiple ports, the power is divided between them, further reducing their strength.

Many car USB ports only provide 0.5 amps of power. To truly charge your phone while using it, you need at least two amps of power.

This means your phone's battery would be undercharging or overcharging.

Many car USB ports only provide enough power to slow down the battery drain, not to actively charge your phone.

This is like running in one spot—you're not moving forward. While newer cars are starting to offer higher-powered USB ports, they're still relatively rare.

Car chargers spoil your phone's battery

Generic car chargers chargers may not be able to regulate voltage properly, which can lead to overheating and damage to your phone's battery.

This problem is worsened by power surges, such as when you turn on the air conditioning in an older vehicle.

How should you charge your phone in a car?