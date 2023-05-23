The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Temi Iwalaiye

Scientists believe that men who stare at breasts might increase their lifespan by doing so.

Why staring at women's breasts cause men to live longer [depositphotos]
Why staring at women's breasts cause men to live longer [depositphotos]

Women generally have a higher life expectancy than men, perhaps because of the X chromosome that men don’t have. Lifestyle choices also play a big role in the life expectancy of women. That's why men need to know how to live longer.

Here are the benefits of looking at breasts for men;

Staring at breasts increases positive thinking in men and positive thinking makes one healthy.

A 2012 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine examined the impact of positive thinking on men.

A control group was asked to write encouraging words in the morning while others were told to look at breasts. The result was that more than half of the patients with coronary artery disease increased physical activity just by staring at breasts than those who didn’t.

Staring at women's breasts increases their lifespan [depositphotos]
Staring at women's breasts increases their lifespan [depositphotos] Pulse Nigeria
According to a study by Karen Weatherby, a German scientist published in the New England Journal of Medicine, looking at breasts will increase the lifespan of men.

500 males participated in the study over five years; half of them were told to look at women's breasts for at least 10 minutes each day. The other half were told not to do so.

The study concluded that men who looked more frequently at breasts had lower rates of cardiac problems, slower resting heart rates, and lower blood pressure. This will make them live a long and healthy life.

The study revealed that “Sexual excitement gets the heart pumping and improves blood circulation. Gazing at breasts makes men healthier and engaging in this activity a few minutes daily cuts the risk of stroke and heart attack by half.”

Yes, it's good for your health but we don't think men should glare at women's breasts and make them feel uncomfortable, especially in public. Perhaps they can look at their wives' or girlfriend's breasts for a longer life.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

