Vaginal itching, irritation or a burning sensation in the vagina/vulva is usually caused by yeast or bacteria infections, irritants, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and can can be very uncomfortable.

Sometimes, the infection presents itself as swelling or redness with serious itching around the vagina accompanied by a smelly discharge (and in some cases not) and sometimes comes with discomfort when urinating.

The first thing to do when you notice vaginal itching is to keep hygiene at 100% even before using any medication or home remedies. Once hygiene is sorted, you can try any of these three ways to stop the itching.

Apple Cider Vinegar works well for antibacterial and anti fungal treatments and it helps restore the natural pH balance of your vagina.

What to do:

Add two tablespoons of unfiltered apple cider vinegar to a warm glass of water

Wash the vagina with this solution every morning and night for a few days

2. Drink the Honey + Apple Cider Vinegar Mix

What to do:

Add two tablespoons of unfiltered apple cider vinegar to a teaspoon of raw honey

Add warm water to the mix (to taste)

Drink this solution every morning and night for a few days

3. Better still, try a cold compress:

Use ice cubes for instant relief from vaginal itching. Place the cubes on the affected area to reduce the itching/inflamation.

What to do:

Wrap ice cubes in a clean towel and secure.

Apply the wrapped ice on the vagina for a few minutes

Take a break every 30/40 seconds before reapplying

Repeat as needed until you are relieved

Rinse the affected area with cold water

If the itching persists, see a doctor.