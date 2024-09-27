Top 5 Nigerian skincare brands you should know about

As more people become conscious of the ingredients in their skincare products and the importance of supporting homegrown businesses, these brands have stepped up to the plate, offering high-quality products that cater specifically to the diverse skin tones and types found in Nigeria.

Whether you're looking to address hyperpigmentation, moisturise dry skin, or simply maintain a healthy glow, these top Nigerian skincare brands are worth adding to your routine.

1) R&R Luxury

ADVERTISEMENT

R&R Luxury is a leading Nigerian skincare brand known for its ethically sourced, natural ingredients. Founded by Valerie Obaze in 2010, the brand specialises in shea-based products that cater to various skin needs, from moisturising to soothing irritation. Their best-selling products include the Shea Oil and Shea Sugar Scrub, both of which are designed to nourish and protect the skin. R&R Luxury is committed to sustainability, ensuring that all their products are free from harmful chemicals and are packaged in eco-friendly materials.

2) Arami Essentials

Pulse Nigeria

Arami Essentials has quickly become a favourite among skincare enthusiasts in Nigeria for its minimalist approach to beauty. Launched in 2016 by Ore Runsewe, Arami focuses on providing simple, effective products that deliver results. Their products, such as the Glow Scrub and Glow Oil, are made from raw, natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and honey, which are ideal for maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion. Arami’s commitment to transparency and ingredient integrity makes it a trusted brand for those seeking clean beauty solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Ajali Handmade Naturals

Pulse Nigeria

Ajali Handmade Naturals is a pioneer in the Nigerian natural beauty scene. Founded by Ifeyinwa Ojekwe in 2013, Ajali offers handcrafted skincare products made from 100% natural ingredients. The brand is known for its luxurious body butters, exfoliating scrubs, and soaps, all of which are free from preservatives, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colours. Ajali's products are tailored to the needs of Nigerian skin, offering deep hydration and protection against the harsh climate. The brand also emphasises sustainability, using recyclable packaging and supporting local communities.

4) Oriki Group

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Oriki Group is a luxury skincare brand that blends nature and science to create potent skincare solutions. Founded by Joycee Awojoodu in 2015, Oriki's product range includes facial serums, masks, and body treatments that are infused with botanical extracts and scientifically proven actives. The brand's standout products, like the Vitamin C Serum and the Coffee Body Polish, are designed to brighten, firm, and rejuvenate the skin. Oriki also offers spa services, providing a holistic approach to skincare and wellness that is accessible across Nigeria.

5) Zaron Skin by Zaron Cosmetics

Pulse Nigeria

Zaron Skin, a branch of the popular Zaron Cosmetics, focuses on providing affordable yet effective skincare products for all skin types. Launched in 2021, Zaron Skin offers a range of products, including cleansers, toners, and moisturisers, that are formulated to address common skin concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven texture. The brand’s approach is to provide high-quality skincare solutions that are accessible to the everyday Nigerian, making it a go-to for many who want results without breaking the bank.

These Nigerian skincare brands are making significant strides in the beauty industry, offering products that cater specifically to the needs of Nigerian skin. By embracing local ingredients, sustainable practices, and innovative formulations, these brands are not only helping people achieve their skincare goals but also contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

ADVERTISEMENT