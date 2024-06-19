On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

What is in colos drug?

These chemicals are supposed to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in marijuana that makes people feel high.

Synthetic cannabis is frequently sold in shiny, colourful packets and labelled "not for human consumption." It is also known as Scooby Snax, Black Mamba, and Potpourri. Many youths buy it because it is cheaper than natural marijuana and because it doesn't show up in drugs tests.

The exact chemicals used in synthetic marijuana are unknown and are constantly changing. In most countries, the chemicals used are banned. Recreational drugs are illegal in Nigeria. Most colos consumed in Nigeria are illegally smuggled into the country.

Side effect of Colos

A doctor, Adebayo Adekunle spoke to ThisDay Live about the side effects.

He said, the common side effects include anxiety, paranoia, psychosis, mood swings, hallucinations, an elevated heart rate, and vomiting. You start feeling the effects almost immediately after you smoke it. Colorado can also lead to organ failure.

