Rihanna's Fenty products are finally going to be available in Nigeria

For a long time, it was impossible for Nigerians to buy Rihanna’s products - Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty but there is good news ahead.

Fenty Beauty partnered with LVMH to give them global distribution through Sephora, one of the largest beauty retailers in the world but Sephora does not deliver to Africa well, until now.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa on May 27th.