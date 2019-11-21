Most people are acquainted with the fact that peanut is a great supplier of protein, it also contains some other powerful nutrients.

Various studies have shown that peanuts and peanut butter contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that are good for the heart. Do you see why you need to consume more peanuts?

Here are ways peanut butter can help your heart stay healthy.

1. Peanuts contain magnesium and potassium that help control your blood pressure (a major risk for heart disease). To control blood-pressure, consume unsalted peanuts.

Peanut supplies nutrients that keeps the heart healthy

2. Peanuts contain substances that help protect the endothelium (inner lining of arteries), including arginine and phenolic compounds. According to research, peanut improves the dilation and constriction of the inner lining of the blood vessels, preventing the stiffening effect.

3. Most people think of diabetes and heart disease as totally unrelated problems. But the truth is, having diabetes increases your risk of developing and dying of heart disease. Research has shown that eating nuts and peanut butter is linked to a lower risk for type 2 diabetes.