Natural Hair Girl: How to make your hair curl with no stress

Straw curls

Pulse Nigeria

Straw curls are an easy and cheap way to get your natural hair curly.

Here is all you need; Shampoo, conditioner, straws, wide-tooth comb, bobby pins and setting lotion.

Here is how to get the look;

Wash and condition your hair, you need it as wet as possible. Then apply some moisturizer and setting lotion.

Divide your hair into different sections and make the straw curl around your hair. Let your hair dry under a dryer. Remove the curls and enjoy the look.

Twists out

Pulse Nigeria

Twists are one of the simplest ways to curl your hair. Of course, you need your shampoo and conditioner, some hair oil, leave-in conditioner, curling gel and a wide-tooth comb.

Wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner, cut it into four parts and pour some oil on it.

Use some curling gel while you twist your hair. Allow it to dry overnight. Then with some oil in your hands, unravel the twists and increase the volume.

Braid and curl

Pulse Nigeria

For this method, you will need some perm rods. You probably can’t do this yourself because it takes a lot of work.

You need your conditioner and shampoo, leave-in conditioner and some moisturizer.

Wash your hair and let it dry but still maintain some dampness.

Moisturize your hair and cut it into smaller sections. Twist them and use the perm rods.

Shingling

Pulse Nigeria

Shingling is one of the easiest ways to curl your hair. What you need is curling cream or gel, in addition to a leave-in conditioner, wide-toothed comb, detangling brush, diffuser, afro pick, spray bottle.

Apply some leave-in conditioner on your hair and part it into four sections.

Use a detangling brush to make sure your hair strands are detangled. When you are done, spray your hair with a water bottle.

Then use a curling gel on each hair strand while using your thumb to smoothen out the curl from root to tip. When you are done, use a diffuser and afro pick to add extra volume to your hair.

Finger Coils

Pulse Nigeria

Finger coils are the easiest way to curl your hair. For this, all you need is a hydrating curl cream and your fingers. Your hair could be wet or dry to achieve this look.

Moisturize your hair properly and partition your hair, then apply the curl cream on your finger and twirl your hair around your fingers.