ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to take care of your hair during harmattan

Temi Iwalaiye

How do you get harmattan out of your hair?

Dry hair is common during harmattan [Coilguide]
Dry hair is common during harmattan [Coilguide]

Recommended articles

Your hair can feel very dry and brittle. It doesn’t look as good and as healthy.

Here are some hair care tips for the season:

ADVERTISEMENT

You should be moisturising your hair a lot during this season.

Use a leave-in conditioner, and thick creams like shea butter to moisturise your hair and seal it in with extra virgin olive oil, Jamaican black castor oil, or peppermint oil.

You can also use a hair spritz that packs oil, conditioner and water to give your hair the required glow.

Shampoos, especially sulphate-based ones, are the worst things for your hair this season because they eliminate much-needed moisture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next best option is to co-wash using a cleansing conditioner. It won’t deplete your hair of moisture but it will condition it.

Pre-pooing moisturises your hair before actually washing it since we know shampoos can cause damage. You can use olive oil, coconut oil, honey, banana, and yoghurt to pre-poo.

Be liberal with oil and oil-based products, massage your scalp deeply with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the most important thing. You have to protect your hair from environmental damage. Use wigs, braids and twists to protect your hair.

Do not also forget to sleep with a silk bonnet.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos celebrates The Macallan: RMD, Samuel Otigba, Gbemi Olateru & more convene at Lounge opening

Lagos celebrates The Macallan: RMD, Samuel Otigba, Gbemi Olateru & more convene at Lounge opening

5 ways to take care of your hair during harmattan

5 ways to take care of your hair during harmattan

7 must-have items to survive harmattan season

7 must-have items to survive harmattan season

How to survive the harmattan season in Nigeria

How to survive the harmattan season in Nigeria

10 delicious recipes you can make from egg meals

10 delicious recipes you can make from egg meals

Meet one-year-old Ghanaian baby attempting to be GWR youngest male artist

Meet one-year-old Ghanaian baby attempting to be GWR youngest male artist

Christmas family photoshoot ideas to try with your family

Christmas family photoshoot ideas to try with your family

5 reasons you wake up feeling tired in the morning

5 reasons you wake up feeling tired in the morning

5 unspoken rules of cooking pork

5 unspoken rules of cooking pork

DIY: A beginner’s step-by-step guide to making crunchy chin chin

DIY: A beginner’s step-by-step guide to making crunchy chin chin

Did you know the first Barbie was modelled after a sex doll?

Did you know the first Barbie was modelled after a sex doll?

5 thoughtful Christmas gift ideas your mum would love

5 thoughtful Christmas gift ideas your mum would love

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

Harmattan season in Nigeria

How to survive the harmattan season in Nigeria

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level