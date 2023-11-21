ADVERTISEMENT
Mild perfumes to use if you have a sensitive nose

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If strong scents tend to make you sneeze, you may want to explore perfume options with lighter concentrations and more subtle notes.

Mild perfumes [istockphoto]
Mild perfumes [istockphoto]

Here are some types of mild perfumes that you might find suitable:

Eau de Cologne (EdC):

  • Characteristics: Eau de Cologne is known for its light and refreshing nature.

It generally has a lower concentration of aromatic compounds, making it a good choice for those who prefer a subtle scent.

Eau de Toilette (EdT):

  • Characteristics: Eau de Toilette is stronger than Eau de Cologne but still tends to have a lighter and more wearable fragrance.

It's a popular choice for everyday use, and many brands offer a variety of fresh and mild scents in this concentration.

Light floral fragrances:

  • Characteristics: Fragrances with floral notes, especially lighter flowers like lily of the valley, peony, or jasmine, can offer a delicate and mild scent.
These are often suitable for those who want a subtle and non-overpowering fragrance.

Citrus-based fragrances:

  • Characteristics: Citrus notes, such as lemon, lime, or bergamot, can provide a fresh and invigorating scent without being too strong.

Citrus-based perfumes are often light and suitable for various occasions.

Green or herbal scents:

  • Characteristics: Fragrances with green or herbal notes, such as mint, basil, or green tea, tend to be light and refreshing.

These scents can be a good choice for those who prefer a more understated fragrance.

Aquatic or fresh fragrances:

  • Characteristics: Aquatic or fresh perfumes often evoke the scent of the ocean or clean air.

They are typically mild and can be a good option for people who want a subtle and clean fragrance.

Powdery fragrances:

  • Characteristics: Powdery scents, often featuring notes like vanilla, iris, or musk, can be gentle and comforting.

They are less likely to trigger sneezing and are generally well-received for their soft and subtle aroma.

When choosing a perfume, it's essential to test it on your skin to see how it interacts with your body chemistry and to ensure that it doesn't cause any allergic reactions.

Additionally, opting for a perfume with a lower concentration of aromatic compounds, such as Eau de Cologne or Eau de Toilette, is likely to provide a milder and more subtle fragrance experience.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

Mild perfumes to use if you have a sensitive nose

