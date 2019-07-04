Idia Aisien is a Nigerian and Cameroonian model and TV presenter who has taken Lagos by storm. Idia Aisien returned back to Nigeria in 2015 where she started off her career as a TV presenter but all that was just a stepping stone as she discovered herself fulfilling her destiny as a philanthropist, dedicated to the betterment of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She unveiled the international initiative in Africa, The IDIA Project, an NGO whose main objective is to change the way the Africa continent is portrayed. Idia is proud to have graced the catwalk for African designers like Maki Oh, Ituen Basi, Deola Sagoe and Lanre Da Silva.

To celebrate her birthday, Idia drew inspiration from pop culture icon Kim Kardashian and imitated her wet look glam and metallic look. Idia shows off her sensational figure in these pictures.

Check them out!

In recent months, Idia's career has gone from strength to strength with the stunning star being named the face of Lancome's new fragrance. Idia Aisien, was recently unveiled as one of the faces for Lancome’s new fragrance, ‘La Vie En Rose.’

Speaking about this milestone, Idia said, “Being welcomed into the Lancome family is a dream come true! I strongly identify with the brand’s ethos of individuality and excellence in all its endeavors. These are qualities that I consciously try to apply to projects I take on in my everyday life. During its over 78 years of success, Lancôme has become the #1 brand in the luxury cosmetics market. I am proud to be associated with such a successful enterprise.”

Credits:

Hairstylist: @ceezystyling

Make up: @dorannebeauty

Photography: @FelixCrown