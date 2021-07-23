RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Authors:

pulse-ghana admin

Medical scientists have already answered questions like how many times a week a person can masturbate

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]
5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

Masturbation is a common practice . It’s a natural and a relatively safe way to explore your body , feel pleasure , and release built-up sexual tension .

Recommended articles

It occurs among people of all backgrounds, genders, and races.

Despite the myths, there are actually no physically harmful side effects of masturbation. However, excessive masturbation can negatively impact your relationships and everyday life. Other than that, masturbation is a fun, normal, and healthy act.

Pulse.com.gh brings you the excessive masturbation on your body.

READ ALSO: What a woman's favorite sex position says about her

Excessive masturbation results in the release of excessive dopamine in the brain. Hence, it results in memory loss.

Excessive masturbation is associated with premature ejaculation too. Men find it extremely hard to control the release of sperm if they masturbate a lot.

Yes, excessive masturbation causes hair loss in men. Do you masturbate more than 5 times in a week? You’ve finally got the reason for your hair fall.

READ ALSO: 5 things to do before delivery

This is linked with the above-mentioned point of premature ejaculation. As too much masturbation dampens the pleasure, it hence has the capacity to destroy your sex life completely.

Masturbating needs a lot of energy. Increased weakness is an output of excessive masturbation. As blood flows to our genitals we lose blood for producing the sperm we just masturbated.

Authors:

pulse-ghana admin

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos 'Agberos' are paid N123 billion each year, report says

Does penis size really matter? Here are all the facts and misconceptions

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo says he represents Nigeria after dropping 50 points as Bucks beat Suns to win NBA title

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Dr UN allegedly impregnates his 'junior sister' (WATCH)

Dr Dre ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young N151M monthly in spousal support

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass

'The goal is to be a ritualist' - BBNaija's Ike says as he trolls Internet fraudsters

4 side effects of bitter kola you didn’t know