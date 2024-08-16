Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

What is Korean skincare?

The Korean skincare routine, or K-beauty, refers to a common skin regimen that started in Korea. This routine not only yields effective results but also promotes skin respect and personal time.

Rather than solely focusing on skin conditions, K-beauty emphasises overall skin health. This approach has popularised the term "glass skin," which describes a complexion that is smooth and shiny.

The complete K-beauty 10-step regimen

1. Oil Cleanser

An oil-based cleanser starts off the K-beauty routine by removing impurities and residue from makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum from the skin. It hydrates and softens the skin, preventing dryness or irritation.

2. Water cleanser

K-beauty involves a double cleanse; a second cleanser hydrates and balances your skin’s PH and removes residue from the oil cleanser.

3. Exfoliator

Exfoliators, both chemical and physical, clean pores and remove dead skin cells, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.

Chemical exfoliants can increase your skin's sensitivity to sunlight, so always use sunscreen when using them. Additionally, avoid daily use of exfoliators.

4. Toner

Toner removes dirt, repairs the skin's barrier, maintains pH balance, and promotes efficient product absorption.

Korean skincare toners are more moisturising, less irritating, and milder than normal toners.

5. Essence

Essence is a lightweight, moisturising, protecting, and anti-ageing treatment. They keep the skin hydrated, healthy, and balanced.

6. Serums

Serums are concentrated, sticky skincare products containing potent active ingredients that target skin concerns such as dark circles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

7. Sheet masks

Sheet masks are sheets of serum-filled paper placed on the face for around 20 minutes. Face masks hydrate, wash-off masks cleanse, and sleep masks moisturise while you sleep.

8. Eye care

Eye cream and eye patches are part of K-Beauty. They address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

9. Moisturisers

Moisturisers in their various forms are crucial for avoiding moisture loss from the skin because they seal in the hydration from prior treatments and prevent transepidermal water loss.

10. Sunscreen

