Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin

Temi Iwalaiye

How do you achieve glass skin with Korean skincare?

Korean skincare has significantly influenced the global beauty industry. Healthline reports that the Korean beauty industry has seen a 61.6 percent increase in exports to the global market, with total cosmetics exports reaching $4.2 billion in 2016.

The Korean skincare routine, or K-beauty, refers to a common skin regimen that started in Korea. This routine not only yields effective results but also promotes skin respect and personal time.

Rather than solely focusing on skin conditions, K-beauty emphasises overall skin health. This approach has popularised the term "glass skin," which describes a complexion that is smooth and shiny.

Centella light cleansing oil [littlewonderland]
An oil-based cleanser starts off the K-beauty routine by removing impurities and residue from makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum from the skin. It hydrates and softens the skin, preventing dryness or irritation.

Beauty of Joseon cleanser [Skin cupid]
K-beauty involves a double cleanse; a second cleanser hydrates and balances your skin’s PH and removes residue from the oil cleanser.

Cosrx bha blackhead power liquid [lilabeauty]
Exfoliators, both chemical and physical, clean pores and remove dead skin cells, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.

Chemical exfoliants can increase your skin's sensitivity to sunlight, so always use sunscreen when using them. Additionally, avoid daily use of exfoliators.

Beauty of Joseon face toner [Pepperyspot]
Toner removes dirt, repairs the skin's barrier, maintains pH balance, and promotes efficient product absorption.

Korean skincare toners are more moisturising, less irritating, and milder than normal toners.

Advanced snail mucin essence [refinery29]
Essence is a lightweight, moisturising, protecting, and anti-ageing treatment. They keep the skin hydrated, healthy, and balanced.

ALSO READ: You start getting wrinkles in your early 20s, here’s how to prevent early ageing

Anua Niacinamide [Kshop]
Serums are concentrated, sticky skincare products containing potent active ingredients that target skin concerns such as dark circles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

Sheet masks [Patchology]
Sheet masks are sheets of serum-filled paper placed on the face for around 20 minutes. Face masks hydrate, wash-off masks cleanse, and sleep masks moisturise while you sleep.

Eye patches [mcaffeine]
Eye cream and eye patches are part of K-Beauty. They address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.

Illiyoon moisturiser [pinkvilla]
Moisturisers in their various forms are crucial for avoiding moisture loss from the skin because they seal in the hydration from prior treatments and prevent transepidermal water loss.

ALSO READ: Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Centella sunscreen [elle]
Finally, sunscreen is the most important step. This is because it protects the skin from sun damage, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and aids nutrient absorption from other products.

Temi Iwalaiye

