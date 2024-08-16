Korean skincare has significantly influenced the global beauty industry. Healthline reports that the Korean beauty industry has seen a 61.6 percent increase in exports to the global market, with total cosmetics exports reaching $4.2 billion in 2016.
Korean skincare: The complete 10-step routine for glass skin
How do you achieve glass skin with Korean skincare?
Recommended articles
What is Korean skincare?
The Korean skincare routine, or K-beauty, refers to a common skin regimen that started in Korea. This routine not only yields effective results but also promotes skin respect and personal time.
Rather than solely focusing on skin conditions, K-beauty emphasises overall skin health. This approach has popularised the term "glass skin," which describes a complexion that is smooth and shiny.
The complete K-beauty 10-step regimen
1. Oil Cleanser
An oil-based cleanser starts off the K-beauty routine by removing impurities and residue from makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum from the skin. It hydrates and softens the skin, preventing dryness or irritation.
2. Water cleanser
K-beauty involves a double cleanse; a second cleanser hydrates and balances your skin’s PH and removes residue from the oil cleanser.
3. Exfoliator
Exfoliators, both chemical and physical, clean pores and remove dead skin cells, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.
Chemical exfoliants can increase your skin's sensitivity to sunlight, so always use sunscreen when using them. Additionally, avoid daily use of exfoliators.
4. Toner
Toner removes dirt, repairs the skin's barrier, maintains pH balance, and promotes efficient product absorption.
Korean skincare toners are more moisturising, less irritating, and milder than normal toners.
5. Essence
Essence is a lightweight, moisturising, protecting, and anti-ageing treatment. They keep the skin hydrated, healthy, and balanced.
6. Serums
Serums are concentrated, sticky skincare products containing potent active ingredients that target skin concerns such as dark circles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and acne.
7. Sheet masks
Sheet masks are sheets of serum-filled paper placed on the face for around 20 minutes. Face masks hydrate, wash-off masks cleanse, and sleep masks moisturise while you sleep.
8. Eye care
Eye cream and eye patches are part of K-Beauty. They address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.
9. Moisturisers
Moisturisers in their various forms are crucial for avoiding moisture loss from the skin because they seal in the hydration from prior treatments and prevent transepidermal water loss.
10. Sunscreen
Finally, sunscreen is the most important step. This is because it protects the skin from sun damage, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and aids nutrient absorption from other products.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng