Watermelons do magic to the skin in various ways;

Reduces Wrinkles

We are all scared of getting old and having wrinkles on our faces. One watermelon gives 23.3 mg of Vitamin C. This quantity of watermelon meets your daily requirement.

Vitamin C is also an antioxidant that helps in the production of collagen. Collagen is responsible for keeping your skin firm and young.

Pulse Nigeria

Brightens skin and reduces pigmentation

Watermelons contain glutathione which lightens skin.

How dark or fair you are depends on the amount of melanin in your skin.

Glutathione is an enzyme that reduces the amount of melanin your skin produces.

Eating or applying watermelon to your skin is a sure way to lighten your skin and prevent hyperpigmentation.

Protect the skin from sunburn

Black people can get sunburned too and need to protect themselves from the harmful rays of the sun.

Consuming watermelons means taking in carotenoids that are rich in lycopene.

Lycopene reduces skin reddening and erythema that is caused by exposure to the harmful rays of the sun. This does not mean you should go out without sunscreen.

Exfoliates the skin and gets rid of rashes

If you have rashes, watermelon can help you reduce itching and burning.

If the rashes are caused by too much heat, leave the watermelon in a fridge for a while, and apply the cold watermelon to the place with the rash.

Exfoliating helps to maintain a glowing complexion because it gets rid of dead cells.

Watermelon contains malic and citric acid (alpha-hydroxy acids) that helps to exfoliate the skin mildly.

Prevents ageing

Watermelon contains protective antioxidants like vitamin C, glutathione, and lycopene that stops the skin from looking tired and ageing.

Protects the skin from harsh weather conditions

Watermelons have an amino acid called L-citrulline. In the body, L-citrulline is converted into L-arginine.

This protects the body from dry and cold weather conditions that might affect the skin negatively.

How to use

You can do any or all of this.