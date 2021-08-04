RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: How Watermelon reduces wrinkles and brightens skin

One fruit that is good for the body and great for the skin is Watermelon

Watermelons are 92 percent water. They are also full of nutrients like vitamin A, B1, B6 and C for the body and lycopene, flavonoids, and carotenoids for the skin.

Watermelons do magic to the skin in various ways;

We are all scared of getting old and having wrinkles on our faces. One watermelon gives 23.3 mg of Vitamin C. This quantity of watermelon meets your daily requirement.

Vitamin C is also an antioxidant that helps in the production of collagen. Collagen is responsible for keeping your skin firm and young.

Watermelons contain glutathione which lightens skin.

How dark or fair you are depends on the amount of melanin in your skin.

Glutathione is an enzyme that reduces the amount of melanin your skin produces.

Eating or applying watermelon to your skin is a sure way to lighten your skin and prevent hyperpigmentation.

Black people can get sunburned too and need to protect themselves from the harmful rays of the sun.

Consuming watermelons means taking in carotenoids that are rich in lycopene.

Lycopene reduces skin reddening and erythema that is caused by exposure to the harmful rays of the sun. This does not mean you should go out without sunscreen.

If you have rashes, watermelon can help you reduce itching and burning.

If the rashes are caused by too much heat, leave the watermelon in a fridge for a while, and apply the cold watermelon to the place with the rash.

Exfoliating helps to maintain a glowing complexion because it gets rid of dead cells.

Watermelon contains malic and citric acid (alpha-hydroxy acids) that helps to exfoliate the skin mildly.

Watermelon contains protective antioxidants like vitamin C, glutathione, and lycopene that stops the skin from looking tired and ageing.

Watermelons have an amino acid called L-citrulline. In the body, L-citrulline is converted into L-arginine.

This protects the body from dry and cold weather conditions that might affect the skin negatively.

You can do any or all of this.

  • To exfoliate with watermelon, apply watermelon juice use watermelons and salt to make an exfoliating and body scrub.
  • To make the body scrub, mix equal quantities of organic sea salt and fresh watermelon 
  • Drink watermelon juice
  • Eat watermelon

