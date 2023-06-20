ADVERTISEMENT
For women: How to maintain beauty when you are broke

Temi Iwalaiye

Being a woman is an expensive ordeal, from hair to nails to skincare to makeup, you spend a lot of money to look good.

How to look beautiful even when broke [istockphoto]
How to look beautiful even when broke [istockphoto]

The new administration in Nigeria has ushered in some stringent economic policies which might make life difficult for everybody. Nigerians are struggling due to the removal of fuel subsidies, high transportation costs and increased electricity tariffs.

As the economic conditions worsen, women are left horrified as their income loses its value every passing day, leaving them with limited choices to take proper care of their skin, hair and nails.

Bald hair and low-cut are very trendy. Numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers have embraced the big chop. While it's not obligatory to dye your hair, you could consider it if you're in the mood for something bold and daring.

Micro twists are long lasting and protective [Pinterest]
Micro twists are long lasting and protective [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Micro twists are extremely tiny twists. This hairstyle looks good for a very long time and hardly gets rough especially if your hair is natural. They are also protective hairstyles.

Locs are an economic way to manage your hair [Pinterest]
Locs are an economic way to manage your hair [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

If cutting your hair is too bold for you, you can consider locking it. There are so many benefits to locking your hair, one of which is that it helps your hair grow and in the long run, you spend less money on your hair.

Some people will buy toner, cleanser, serum, sunscreen, moisturizer, retinol, niacinamide and every skincare product they can lay their hands on.

If you have a skin challenge, go to a dermatologist, buy and use whatever is prescribed. If you don’t have a serious skin issue, get a cleanser and moisturizer. Sunscreen is a bonus.

Press-on nails are easy to fix [Today]
Press-on nails are easy to fix [Today] Pulse Nigeria

If you love fixing your nails, instead of spending a lot of money paying your nail technician, buy press-on nails. Press-on nails are cheap, easy to fix and gorgeous.

This is not a time to add to your cart and buy more makeup products. Get a primer, foundation and lip gloss and you are good to go. The less, the better anyway.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

