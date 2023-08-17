ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that you can have raw, unprotected sex without a condom and not contract HIV? Here’s how:

How to have unprotected sex without a condom [Insider]
How to have unprotected sex without a condom [Insider]

Recommended articles

What can you do?

PrEP is a daily HIV prevention tablet that reduces the risk of contracting HIV through intercourse by 99% and by 74% among substance abusers. The pharmaceutical company Gilead created two FDA-approved PrEP treatments: Truvada and Descovy.

PrEP is taken by HIV negative persons so as not to contract HIV [kissnigeria]
PrEP is taken by HIV negative persons so as not to contract HIV [kissnigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

PrEP costs about $1,300, and considering the current economic situation, it would run into thousands or millions of Nigerian naira depending on the exchange rate. Although it is not readily available, you can get it in some Nigerian private hospitals.

The distribution of PrEP in Nigeria is impractical and "may not be possible anytime soon," according to Steve Aborisade, the advocacy and marketing manager at the non-profit AIDs HealthCare Foundation (AHF).

According to him, the medication is overpriced and "will be an additional burden for a country like Nigeria still trying to put people on antiretroviral." PrEP is available in African countries like South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The more common means of prevention in Nigeria when you have unprotected sex is post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which can be used to prevent infection after exposure.

PrEP however is essential for those who are at risk for HIV, like people who have multiple sex partners, sex workers, and homosexuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though you still have to test yourself regularly and explain to your sex partner(s) that you do not want to use a condom because you are on PrEP. This disclosure is important because they have the right to either accept or decline.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

5 best malls in Lagos

5 best malls in Lagos

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These celebs post a lot of unfiltered pictures [Instagram]

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

why you shouldn't use Vaseline as lube [Melmagazine]

5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline and lotions

The thriving business of organ donation [cbsnews]

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

Black soap and it's benefits [stylecraze/orami]

Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it