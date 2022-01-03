RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

We often don't realize the causes or effects of habits; they just happen.

Daily habits that can damage your brain
Daily habits that can damage your brain

But unfortunately, when we get used to some seemingly harmless daily habits, they can cause long-lasting brain damage.

Recommended articles

The human brain is an essential part of the body, so it requires healthy living to function correctly. However, some daily habits can damage your brain if you do not stop. Here are some of them below.

Alcohol

The first thing you should forget about is alcohol. Many people who drink excessively think they’re cool, but in fact, it's just the opposite. Alcohol often causes dementia because your brain cells continue to die and affect your brain function.

Alcohol also causes poor decision-making skills, leading to Alzheimer's disease if not appropriately controlled. You can drink, just make sure it’s moderate.

Smoking

Another daily habit that damages the human brain is smoking cigarettes and other drugs such as weed, cocaine, etc. These habits increase stress on your blood vessels while decreasing oxygen flow. Frequent consumption will result in permanent damage of neurons over time. It could even kill some nerve cells leading to diseases like Parkinson's.

Lack of sleep

If you are a night owl, perhaps it's time to make some healthy lifestyle changes. If you don’t get enough sleep, it will affect your ability to focus and concentrate on tasks. As a result, this can cause problems with learning and memory as well as even mood disorders such as anxiety or depression.

Excessive stress

Another daily habit that damages the human brain is stress which comes from working long hours every day without giving yourself some time off for relaxation. According to research, chronic stress can shrink parts of the hippocampus (the part of your brain responsible for certain types of memory such as spatial navigation).

This causes short-term memory loss but, more importantly, reduces problem-solving skills over time if left unchecked or untreated. It also leads to mental health issues like depression or PTSD, depending on what type of stressful situation was endured for an extended period.

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Facts about being left-handed you need to know

Facts about being left-handed you need to know

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

How to alleviate back pain when driving

How to alleviate back pain when driving

Great questions to ask on a first date

Great questions to ask on a first date

Patoranking closes 2021 with show-stopping performance at Big Name concert

Patoranking closes 2021 with show-stopping performance at Big Name concert

Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Burna Boy shuts down Lagos at Live Experience concert

Burna Boy shuts down Lagos at Live Experience concert

5 things you need to stop this year

5 things you need to stop this year

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

Trending

Glow up this season with turmeric black soap...here's how to make it

Turmeric black soap offers your skin the glow it deserves [Kamdora]