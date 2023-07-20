ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

Anna Ajayi

If you sit at a desk and work all day, this article has your back - quite literally.

Back pain is sometimes caused by prolonged sitting [ProPt]
Back pain is sometimes caused by prolonged sitting [ProPt]

Recommended articles

But have we ever stopped to think about how this affects our spine?

Our daily work habits can negatively affect our spine, causing discomfort and possible long-term health problems.

Recent research has shown that sitting for extended periods can increase the risk of diabetes and heart-related issues. It can also cause nerve constriction, back pain, and compression of organs, leading to digestive problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning how to sit correctly can make a huge difference in supporting our spine and having a productive and pain-free workday.

We will explore the best postures to adopt while sitting all day, plus practical tips to maintain a healthy spine.

Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed. Imagine a straight line running from the top of your head to the bottom of your back. Avoid slouching or leaning forward, as it can put extra pressure on your spine. Instead, engage your core muscles to support your back and keep your spine in a natural and comfortable position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pay attention to your feet' position. Place both feet flat on the floor, about hip-width apart. This balanced position helps evenly distribute your weight, which eases the strain on your spine and improves your stability. Avoid crossing your legs for too long, as it can reduce blood flow and cause imbalances in your pelvis and lower back. Although leg-crossing might seem stylish, it's not the best option for your spine's health.

How you position your computer monitor can have a big impact on your neck and spine health. Aim to keep your screen at eye level, about 20 inches away from your face. This setup promotes a neutral neck position, reducing strain on your neck muscles. It also helps prevent "tech neck," which happens when we constantly look down at screens for long periods.

  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule
ADVERTISEMENT

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something about 20 feet away. These short breaks not only give your spine some relief but also help reduce eye strain and mental tiredness. Use these mini-breaks as a chance to stretch and adjust your sitting position for added comfort.

  • Stretch your body

Take a few minutes every hour to stretch and reset your body. Stand up, stretch your arms over your head, arch your back gently, and do gentle neck rotations. These simple movements help release muscle tension, boost circulation, and help your spine retain its natural flexibility and mobility.

When you make these habits a part of your daily routine, you create a supportive and spine-friendly workspace, especially during long hours of desk work.

Always remember to keep your spine in a natural position with its natural curves supported, and take regular breaks to avoid sitting for too long without moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your spine deserves some extra care, and in return, you'll experience improved comfort, productivity, and overall well-being.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

Nigerians who are International Chess Masters

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

5 best postures and tips for a healthy spine if you sit all day working

3 things that happens to your teeth when you take soda

3 things that happens to your teeth when you take soda

Pay less, enjoy more this July with these Pinkberry’s mouthwatering treats and amazing deals

Pay less, enjoy more this July with these Pinkberry’s mouthwatering treats and amazing deals

Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

Meet new name for soaking garri according to Nigerians - Grocery drinking

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

5 Nigerian celebs who dress like Barbie

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Tecno's exciting activities on Nigerian Idol Season 8 keep viewers engaged and entertained

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

Life Beer visits Eze-Imo Palace, reiterates commitment to Youth empowerment

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The new frontier of skincare: Harnessing the power of nature for a radiant glow

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

The best aso-ebi styles from ‘Orisa’ movie premiere

8 makeup beauty apps that are changing the way we purchase products

8 makeup beauty apps that are changing the way we purchase products

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is achieving a flat tummy difficult? [Pinterest]

These are reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

If you get stained in public, do not panic [ClueApp]

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Young people need to learn these vital skills [FreePik]

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world