One of the hardest part of keeping natural hair is maintaining and styling it, to get the best hair styling tips and techniques Pulse spoke to Anto Lecky.
Natural hair girl: Anto Lecky's secrets to longer and fuller natural hair [Part 2]
In the final part of the two-part series with Anto Lecky, we delved into the nitty-gritty of how she styles and takes care of her hair, plus tips on maintaining natural hair.
Anto Lecky is certainly a hair expert to go to for advice. She has a line of natural hair products with Taries Hair Builders and maintains a luxurious mane of natural hair.
Using a relaxer
"I think about it all the time. I had pretty long relaxed hair. Although, my hair is longer now. Relaxers do damage your hair and, I am much better at maintaining natural hair. I don't think I would know how to keep relaxed hair healthy."
Longer natural hair?
" Leave it alone! Doing too much to hair often leads to breakage. Get quality products, keep your hair moisturized, do protective styles, and leave it alone. "
Shrinkage
"Shrinkage is a sign of healthy hair. So, it is a good thing!
"But if you need to stretch your hair; braids, twists, threading are all great options. Using heat with a blow dryer should be your last option but also works well."
5 products every naturalista should have?
- "Cleanser (it can be any, but of course I’d say my brand's shampoo)
- Deep conditioner
- Leave-in conditioner
- Oil/serum
- Spray bottle to moisturize your hair quickly"
How is your wash day routine?
"It varies sometimes depending on my hairs needs at the moment, but usually;
- Prepoo to detangle and get my hair ready for shampoo using my serum and a conditioner that usually has some protein.
- Shampoo using my brand’s shampoo.
- Deep condition using a moisturizing treatment and heat cap. Sometimes, I deep condition using a protein treatment depending on how my hair feels.
- Use Leave-in conditioner with protein.
- Style with Sheabutter or creamy hair products.
- Seal and massage my scalp with my hair serum.
- Leave my hair to air dry.
- Use a satin bonnet or scarf whenever I’m not in public."
How do you style your natural hair?
"My go-to style is two crown flat twists. That was the style I used to grow out my hair. Other than that, I’ll do all-back and wear a wig or do braids with extensions."
"Sometimes, I’ll do ponytails or a high puff/bun. But I ensure to keep my hair as moisturized as possible and my scalp supple using my products to massage."
From our conversation with Anto Lecky, we learnt that you do not have to do too much to have a long and full natural hair, the basics are enough especially if you have the essential products listed above.
