Anto Lecky is certainly a hair expert to go to for advice. She has a line of natural hair products with Taries Hair Builders and maintains a luxurious mane of natural hair.

Using a relaxer

"I think about it all the time. I had pretty long relaxed hair. Although, my hair is longer now. Relaxers do damage your hair and, I am much better at maintaining natural hair. I don't think I would know how to keep relaxed hair healthy."

Longer natural hair?

" Leave it alone! Doing too much to hair often leads to breakage. Get quality products, keep your hair moisturized, do protective styles, and leave it alone. "

Shrinkage

"Shrinkage is a sign of healthy hair. So, it is a good thing!

"But if you need to stretch your hair; braids, twists, threading are all great options. Using heat with a blow dryer should be your last option but also works well."

5 products every naturalista should have?

"Cleanser (it can be any, but of course I’d say my brand's shampoo)

Deep conditioner

Leave-in conditioner

Oil/serum

Spray bottle to moisturize your hair quickly"

How is your wash day routine?

"It varies sometimes depending on my hairs needs at the moment, but usually;

Prepoo to detangle and get my hair ready for shampoo using my serum and a conditioner that usually has some protein.

Shampoo using my brand’s shampoo.

Deep condition using a moisturizing treatment and heat cap. Sometimes, I deep condition using a protein treatment depending on how my hair feels.

Use Leave-in conditioner with protein.

Style with Sheabutter or creamy hair products.

Seal and massage my scalp with my hair serum.

Leave my hair to air dry.

Use a satin bonnet or scarf whenever I’m not in public."

How do you style your natural hair?

"My go-to style is two crown flat twists. That was the style I used to grow out my hair. Other than that, I’ll do all-back and wear a wig or do braids with extensions."

"Sometimes, I’ll do ponytails or a high puff/bun. But I ensure to keep my hair as moisturized as possible and my scalp supple using my products to massage."