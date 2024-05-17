ADVERTISEMENT
7 activities to avoid if you have high blood pressure

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common condition that can lead to serious health issues if not managed properly.

Activities to avoid if you have high blood pressure

While lifestyle changes like diet and exercise can help control blood pressure, it's also important to know which activities might exacerbate the condition.

Here are some activities that individuals with high blood pressure should consider avoiding or moderating to maintain their health.

  • While regular physical activity is beneficial for managing blood pressure, very intense exercise can temporarily raise your blood pressure to dangerous levels.
Hard exercise.Westend61/Getty Images
Hard exercise.Westend61/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Activities like sprinting or heavy weightlifting can cause sudden spikes in blood pressure, posing risks for those with hypertension. Opt for moderate-intensity exercises like walking, swimming, or light jogging.

  • Although not a physical activity, diet plays a crucial role in blood pressure management. Consuming too much salt can lead to water retention, which can increase blood pressure. Be mindful of your sodium intake, especially from processed and fast foods.
Sea salt [ThePaleoDiet]
Sea salt [ThePaleoDiet] Pulse Nigeria
  • Drinking alcohol in moderation is generally acceptable, but excessive drinking can dramatically increase blood pressure over time. It's advisable for people with hypertension to limit their alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two for men.
[ZinniaHealth]
[ZinniaHealth] Pulse Nigeria
  • Stress and anxiety can temporarily increase blood pressure. Activities that cause significant stress, such as high-stakes work tasks or personal conflicts, should be managed through stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
Stressed
Stressed Pulse Ghana
  • Smoking or using tobacco products can cause an immediate spike in blood pressure and contribute to long-term blood pressure issues. Quitting smoking is highly recommended for anyone, but especially for those with high blood pressure.
Smoking
Smoking pulse uganda
  • Caffeine can cause a short-term spike in blood pressure, even in people who don't have hypertension. Those with high blood pressure might need to moderate their caffeine intake.

Observe how your body reacts to caffeine and consult with a healthcare provider on what amount might be safe for you.

Coffee
Coffee Finland consumes more coffee than any other country — 26.45 pounds per person annually — Business Insider reported in 2020, citing 2017 data from the International Coffee Organization.That translates to roughly five to eight cups of coffee a day, compared to the average American's three cups, according to a 2020 report from National Coffee Data Trends.The beverage is such a large part of Finnish culture that the language has adapted to contain words specifying different coffee-drinking situations. For example, there's "saunakahvi," which is sauna coffee; "mitalikahvit," coffee after winning a sporting medal; and "vaalikahvit," coffee after voting in an election.The country even has a labor agreement that mandates two 15-minute coffee breaks per day, which is hard to imagine coming from the US, where there isn't even a federal mandate for lunch breaks.While we can't pinpoint exactly why Finland has such an affinity for coffee, BI reported in 2020 that people may use caffeine to help power through the long winter days with minimal sunlight. Business Insider USA
  • Certain medications, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, and some cold and flu medications, can raise blood pressure.
Always check with a healthcare provider before taking these medications if you have hypertension.

12. Prescription pill bottles
12. Prescription pill bottles As with coffee pods, some prescription pill bottles, and their lids, are small enough to fall through sorting machines and won't be recycled."There might be some communities where they don't take the pill bottle and other communities where they do," Buch said.For example, Madison, Wisconsin's recycling program accepts prescription pill bottles that are taller than 3 inches, with their plastic lids attached. Business Insider USA

Managing high blood pressure is critical for long-term health and requires both understanding what activities to engage in and which ones to avoid.

By moderating the above activities and consulting with health professionals, individuals with high blood pressure can lead healthier lives. Each person’s situation is unique, so it’s important to tailor any advice to your specific health needs.

