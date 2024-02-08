7 weird beauty hacks that surprisingly work

They can help you save time, money, and effort while achieving amazing results.

However, some beauty hacks are not so conventional. They may sound strange, gross, or even dangerous, but they may actually work wonders for your skin, hair, and other parts of your body.

This article explores seven weird beauty hacks that actually work, and why you should give them a try:

1. Spoon to curl your lashes

If you don't have an eyelash curler or you want to avoid damaging your lashes, you can use a spoon to curl them instead. All you need is a metal spoon and a hairdryer. First, heat the spoon with the hairdryer for a few seconds, then test it on your hand to make sure it's not too hot.

Next, place the curved side of the spoon over your upper lashes and press them gently against your eyelid. Hold for a few seconds, then repeat on the other eye. You will get natural-looking, long-lasting curls that will make your eyes pop.

2. Toothpaste to whiten your nails

If you love wearing dark nail polish, you may notice that your nails get stained over time. To get rid of the yellowish tint, you can use toothpaste to whiten your nails. Toothpaste contains peroxide, which is a bleaching agent that can remove stains from your teeth and nails. Apply some whitening toothpaste on your nail brush and scrub your nails for a few minutes. Rinse off with water and admire your bright and clean nails.

3. Coconut oil as a makeup remover

Coconut oil is not only good for cooking but also for beauty. It is a natural moisturiser, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory that can nourish your skin and hair. It can also be used as a makeup remover, dissolving even the most stubborn waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

Just scoop out some solid coconut oil and rub it between your fingers to melt it. Then, massage it gently over your face and eyes, and wipe it off with a cotton pad or a washcloth. You will be left with soft, smooth, and makeup-free skin.

4. Baking soda as a dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is a lifesaver when you don't have time to wash your hair or you want to extend the life of your hairstyle. It can absorb the excess oil and dirt from your scalp and hair, and add some volume and texture. However, if you run out of dry shampoo or you want to avoid the chemicals and fragrances in it, you can use baking soda as a natural alternative.

Baking soda is a mild alkaline that can neutralise the acidity and odour of your scalp and hair. Just sprinkle some baking soda on your roots and massage it in. Then, brush out the excess and style your hair as usual.

5. Red lipstick as a concealer

If you have dark circles under your eyes, you may have tried different concealers to hide them. However, sometimes the concealer can look cakey, creasy, or ashy, and make your dark circles more noticeable. To avoid this, you can use red lipstick as a colour corrector before applying concealer.

Red lipstick can counteract the bluish or purplish tones of your dark circles, and make them less visible. Just dab some red lipstick under your eyes and blend it well. Then, apply your regular concealer on top and set it with powder. You will see a noticeable difference in your under-eye area.

6. Aloe vera gel as a primer

Aloe vera gel is a miracle plant that can heal, soothe, and hydrate your skin. It can also be used as a primer, as it can create a smooth and even base for your makeup. Aloe vera gel can fill in your pores and fine lines, and control your oil production.

It can also help your makeup last longer and look more natural. Just apply some aloe vera gel on your clean and moisturised face, and let it dry for a few minutes. Then, apply your foundation and the rest of your makeup as usual.

7. Use honey as a lip scrub

Honey is a natural sweetener with a lot of benefits for the body. It is a humectant, which means it can attract and retain moisture. It can be used as a lip scrub, as it can exfoliate and moisturise your lips at the same time.

Just mix some honey with some sugar and apply it to your lips. Gently rub your lips with your finger or a toothbrush, and rinse off with water. You will get soft, smooth, and plump lips that are ready for any lipstick.

