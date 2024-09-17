ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 ways to prevent suicide

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Preventing suicide is a critical challenge that demands proactive intervention and empathetic understanding across all levels of society.

Prone to having suicidal thoughts.
Prone to having suicidal thoughts.

It involves recognising early warning signs, fostering environments where open conversations about mental health are encouraged, and ensuring that individuals facing such crises feel supported and connected. Here are some strategies and tips to help prevent suicide:

Recommended articles

Understanding and recognising the warning signs can help prevent suicide. These signs might include:

  • Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself.
  • Expressing feelings of hopelessness or having no purpose.
  • Displaying extreme mood swings, often from despair to calmness.
  • Withdrawing or isolating from family and friends.
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
ADVERTISEMENT

Create an environment where feelings of sadness or depression can be openly discussed. Encourage conversations without judgment, and let the person know you care about them and are there to listen without trying to offer quick fixes.

Open communication [UpNorthLive]
Open communication [UpNorthLive] Pulse Nigeria

Encourage the person to seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy can provide strategies to cope with depression and reduce the likelihood of a suicide attempt. If the situation is urgent, seek help immediately from mental health services or emergency response teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who feel connected to others are less likely to commit suicide. Regularly check in with those who are struggling. Simple acts of kindness and showing that you care can make a significant difference.

WhatsApp can help you stay connected to your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are.Webfluential/Getty Images
WhatsApp can help you stay connected to your loved ones, no matter how far apart you are.Webfluential/Getty Images Business Insider USA

One practical step in preventing suicide is to limit access to means of killing oneself. This can include removing or securing firearms, toxic chemicals, and prescription medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education about mental health can help erase the stigma surrounding depression and suicide. The more people know the more they can help prevent it.

Promote mental health education in schools, workplaces, and communities. Early education can help people identify symptoms in themselves and others and encourage them to seek appropriate help.

Support mental health education
Support mental health education Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing suicide requires a collective effort from individuals, families, communities, and governmental bodies. By staying informed, compassionate, and proactive, we can all contribute to reducing the risk of suicide in society.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 ways to prevent suicide

7 ways to prevent suicide

The real reason woman hasn't cut her fingernails in 27 years - it's the world longest [Copy]

The real reason woman hasn't cut her fingernails in 27 years - it's the world longest [Copy]

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

What language do deaf people think in?

What language do deaf people think in?

The real reason woman hasn't cut her fingernails in 27 years - it's the world longest

The real reason woman hasn't cut her fingernails in 27 years - it's the world longest

Is she single or just mad at her boyfriend? Here are 5 ways to know

Is she single or just mad at her boyfriend? Here are 5 ways to know

Inside the launch of bold, playful new collection by Desperados x Cruise Gang

Inside the launch of bold, playful new collection by Desperados x Cruise Gang

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

Here’s why dogs can’t eat chocolate

Here’s why dogs can’t eat chocolate

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

Using sunscreen indoors

Here’s why you need sunscreen even when you’re staying indoors

Applying body lotion when your body is wet [shuttershock]

5 shocking benefits of applying lotion when your body is wet

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them