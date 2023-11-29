7 easy ways you can get plump lips

While some may consider surgical interventions, there are simpler and safer ways to achieve luscious lips.

This article explores seven easy and natural methods to enhance your lips without resorting to invasive procedures.

1. Hydration

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the easiest ways to maintain plump lips is to stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause lips to appear dry and shrivelled. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your lips naturally moisturised and looking fuller.

2. Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is key to achieving plump lips. A gentle lip scrub can remove dead skin cells, promoting blood circulation and creating a smoother surface. You can make your own scrub using ingredients like honey and sugar for a natural, DIY solution.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Lip massage

ADVERTISEMENT

A daily massage can work wonders for your lips. Use a soft toothbrush or your fingertip to gently massage your lips in circular motions. This not only enhances blood flow but also encourages collagen production, contributing to plumper lips over time.

4. DIY lip masks

Treat your lips to a DIY mask for an extra boost. Ingredients like honey, coconut oil, and a hint of cinnamon can create a nourishing mask. Apply it to your lips, let it sit for a few minutes, and then gently wipe it away for instantly softer and plumper lips.

5. Choose the right lip products

Opt for lip products that contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or shea butter. These ingredients help to lock in moisture, preventing your lips from drying out and maintaining a fuller appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Makeup illusion

Strategic makeup applications can create the illusion of fuller lips. Overlining your lips slightly with a lip pencil, especially focusing on the cupid's bow, can give the appearance of increased fullness. Pair it with a glossy lip colour for an added plumping effect.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Cinnamon infusion

Cinnamon is known to stimulate blood flow, which can temporarily plump your lips. Create a DIY lip balm by mixing a small amount of ground cinnamon with your favourite lip balm. Apply it for a tingling sensation and a natural boost in fullness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuller lips are within reach without resorting to extreme measures. Incorporate these simple and natural methods into your routine to achieve the plump look you desire.