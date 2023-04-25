The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

Samiah Ogunlowo

Healthy glowing skin is like currency!

Bitter leaf is a leafy vegetable commonly used in African cuisine. It's also known for its numerous health benefits, especially for the skin.

The bitter leaf contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and antimicrobial properties that can help promote healthy and glowing skin. Here are five ways you can incorporate bitter leaf into your skincare routine:

To make a bitter leaf facial mask, all you need to do is blend some fresh bitter leaves with water until you get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off with warm water. This mask can help remove impurities and improve the texture of your skin.

Applying a bitter leaf toner keep your skin hydrated
Applying a bitter leaf toner keep your skin hydrated Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a toner to help balance the pH level of your skin. Boil some fresh bitter leaves in water for 10-15 minutes. Once cooled, strain the mixture and pour it into a spray bottle. Use the bitter leaf toner as a refreshing mist throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Bitter leaf face scrub remove dead skin cells and nourishes the skin
Bitter leaf face scrub remove dead skin cells and nourishes the skin Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy skin. To make a bitter leaf scrub, blend some fresh bitter leaves with sugar and coconut oil.

Apply the mixture to your skin in a circular motion, focusing on areas that are dry or rough. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry. The bitter leaf contains vitamins that can help to nourish and revitalize your skin.

Bitter leaf facial steam open up your pores and remove impurities
Bitter leaf facial steam open up your pores and remove impurities Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a facial steam to open up your pores and remove impurities. To make a bitter leaf steam, boil some fresh bitter leaves in a pot of water. Once boiled, remove the pot from the heat and drape a towel over your head to create a tent.

Lean over the pot and inhale the steam for 5-10 minutes. The bitter leaf contains antimicrobial properties that can help to cleanse and purify your skin.

Bitter leaf bath soak reduces redness and irritation
Bitter leaf bath soak reduces redness and irritation Pulse Nigeria
Bitter leaf can be used as a bath soak to help soothe and rejuvenate your skin. Add some fresh bitter leaves to a bathtub filled with warm water. Soak in the bath for 20-30 minutes to allow the bitter leaf to infuse into your skin.

The bitter leaf contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and irritation. Incorporating bitter leaf into your skincare routine can be a simple and affordable way to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Not only is it a natural alternative to expensive skincare products, but it also contains numerous health benefits for your skin. Remember to do a patch test before committing to a routine.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

