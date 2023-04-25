5 ways to use Bitter leaf for healthy and glowing skin

Bitter leaf is a leafy vegetable commonly used in African cuisine. It's also known for its numerous health benefits, especially for the skin.

The bitter leaf contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and antimicrobial properties that can help promote healthy and glowing skin. Here are five ways you can incorporate bitter leaf into your skincare routine:

1) Make a facial mask

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

To make a bitter leaf facial mask, all you need to do is blend some fresh bitter leaves with water until you get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off with warm water. This mask can help remove impurities and improve the texture of your skin.

2) Use it as a toner

Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a toner to help balance the pH level of your skin. Boil some fresh bitter leaves in water for 10-15 minutes. Once cooled, strain the mixture and pour it into a spray bottle. Use the bitter leaf toner as a refreshing mist throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) Make a scrub

Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy skin. To make a bitter leaf scrub, blend some fresh bitter leaves with sugar and coconut oil.

Apply the mixture to your skin in a circular motion, focusing on areas that are dry or rough. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry. The bitter leaf contains vitamins that can help to nourish and revitalize your skin.

4) Use it as a steam

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Bitter leaf can be used as a facial steam to open up your pores and remove impurities. To make a bitter leaf steam, boil some fresh bitter leaves in a pot of water. Once boiled, remove the pot from the heat and drape a towel over your head to create a tent.

Lean over the pot and inhale the steam for 5-10 minutes. The bitter leaf contains antimicrobial properties that can help to cleanse and purify your skin.

5) Take a bath

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Bitter leaf can be used as a bath soak to help soothe and rejuvenate your skin. Add some fresh bitter leaves to a bathtub filled with warm water. Soak in the bath for 20-30 minutes to allow the bitter leaf to infuse into your skin.

The bitter leaf contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and irritation. Incorporating bitter leaf into your skincare routine can be a simple and affordable way to achieve healthy and glowing skin.