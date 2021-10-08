5 ways to increase serotonin levels and be happier

If serotonin is low, there is the chance that you will feel depressed and sad. Most times, therapy and medication can help to increase serotonin levels.

However, there are many ways to increase serotonin levels naturally.

1.Exercise

Walking, running, swimming or any other physical activity is proven to improve your moods. Cardiovascular exercise increases serotonin levels in the brain. 30 minutes of exercise is enough to make you feel better and improve your mood.

2.Enjoy nature

We spend a lot of our day indoors, but going outside for just five minutes is enough to feel better. Sunlight itself improves serotonin levels.

3.Practice gratitude

Psychologists and researchers have said that practising gratitude increases serotonin levels. Every day write the things you are grateful for. It gives your brain positive feedback and makes you feel good.

4.Eat good food

Sometimes you are not sad, you are only hungry. Serotonin can be gotten from some foods like eggs, bananas, milk and chocolate. These foods have tryptophan, and it improves your mood.

5.Get a massage