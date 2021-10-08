Serotonin is a neurotransmitter responsible for happiness and activities like appetite, sleep, memory and learning.
5 ways to increase serotonin levels and be happier
Some things you should know about serotonin.
If serotonin is low, there is the chance that you will feel depressed and sad. Most times, therapy and medication can help to increase serotonin levels.
However, there are many ways to increase serotonin levels naturally.
1.Exercise
Walking, running, swimming or any other physical activity is proven to improve your moods. Cardiovascular exercise increases serotonin levels in the brain. 30 minutes of exercise is enough to make you feel better and improve your mood.
2.Enjoy nature
We spend a lot of our day indoors, but going outside for just five minutes is enough to feel better. Sunlight itself improves serotonin levels.
3.Practice gratitude
Psychologists and researchers have said that practising gratitude increases serotonin levels. Every day write the things you are grateful for. It gives your brain positive feedback and makes you feel good.
4.Eat good food
Sometimes you are not sad, you are only hungry. Serotonin can be gotten from some foods like eggs, bananas, milk and chocolate. These foods have tryptophan, and it improves your mood.
5.Get a massage
Studies show that massages increase your mood by 28%. Getting a massage from a loved one or a masseuse, especially with some essential aromatic oils will make you happier.
