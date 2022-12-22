ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to avoid weight gain during the festive period

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how not to get overweight from festive eating.

Overfeeding is almost guaranteed during festivities
Overfeeding is almost guaranteed during festivities

One thing is sure to happen during Christmas period, you will eat till you pop, and while many others have decided to give up on their weight loss goals and journey, there are many ways to ensure you are not overfed and you stick to your fitfam goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Stock up on carrots, cabbage, lettuce and fruits like oranges, pineapple and bananas. The great thing about vegetables and fruits is that they are quite filling. You can also make salads and smoothies with them.

One reason people eat a lot is wherever they are during the festive period, they are offered food that’s so high in calories. This can be sorted out by eating healthy before you go out, so you can say no when offered food.

This is an unknown hack, but if you must eat jollof rice, plantain, pounded yam and all sorts, use a small plate which would reduce your portion size, so you are not overfed.

There are so many alternatives to soda. Like freshly squeezed juice and even yoghurt. Keep your alcohol level to a minimal level because alcohol even has as many calories as soda.

Don’t just eat and sit down during the holidays, you have got to move around! When you feel stuffed and almost constipated, drink a lot of water and take a long walk.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

5 ways to avoid weight gain during the festive period

5 ways to avoid weight gain during the festive period

Ric Hassani thrills guests at sold out live event

Ric Hassani thrills guests at sold out live event

Baylis & Harding in collaboration with “Celebrations launch the new Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Just in Time for Christmas

Baylis & Harding in collaboration with “Celebrations” launch the new Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Just in Time for Christmas

Livespot X Festival closes out Nigeria's first ever Entertainment Week Lagos

Livespot X Festival closes out Nigeria's first ever Entertainment Week Lagos

What went down at Adekunle Gold's 'Catch Me If You Can' concert with Gordon's

What went down at Adekunle Gold's 'Catch Me If You Can' concert with Gordon's

National Assembly lends support to raising carbonated drinks pro-health Tax

National Assembly lends support to raising carbonated drinks pro-health Tax

Health group attacks brewery companies for trying to compromise Carbonated Drinks Tax

Health group attacks brewery companies for trying to compromise Carbonated Drinks Tax

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas rock the same Medlin Couture two-piece

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas rock the same Medlin Couture two-piece

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Twitch committed suicide on Monday [Vulture]

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

Some hairstyles to try this season [Instagram]

5 best hairstyles for women during the Christmas season

How to navigate being married as a virgin [Cosmopolitan]

Got married as a virgin? 7 important things you must know

Pepper has a lot of nutritional value [Mile12]

5 foods you must eat everyday