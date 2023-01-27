5 ways people contract STIs without having s*x

1. Infected food

Infected food or drink can spread Hepatitis A. A person who gets Hepatitis A from infected food can subsequently transmit it to others through anal sex.

2. Sharing razors, needles, and toothbrushes

Sharing objects that can cut the skin with an infected person can lead to the transmission of diseases passed through blood like Hepatitis B, C, and HIV. Even using another person's toothbrush involves sharing saliva and toothbrushes naturally house germs, so they can transmit oral herpes, Hepatitis B and C.

3. Kissing

By kissing someone who has an infected sore in the mouth, oral herpes, commonly known as the Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1), can be gotten. When a cold or infected sore is present in the mouth, oral sex should be avoided in order to avoid oral herpes in the vagina.

4. Sex toys being shared

A sex toy ought to be personal and private property and shouldn't be shared among two or more people. There is the risk of contracting chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomonas, Herpes, and HPV. Clean and disinfect your sex toys after using them and do not share it at all.

5. Oral sex