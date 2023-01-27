5 ways people contract STIs without having s*x

Sex is not the only means of transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STI); there are less conspicuous, sometimes non-sexual means of transmitting these diseases.
Do you know you can contract deadly STIs without sexual intercourse?
1. Infected food
Infected food or drink can spread Hepatitis A. A person who gets Hepatitis A from infected food can subsequently transmit it to others through anal sex.
2. Sharing razors, needles, and toothbrushes
Sharing objects that can cut the skin with an infected person can lead to the transmission of diseases passed through blood like Hepatitis B, C, and HIV. Even using another person's toothbrush involves sharing saliva and toothbrushes naturally house germs, so they can transmit oral herpes, Hepatitis B and C.
3. Kissing
By kissing someone who has an infected sore in the mouth, oral herpes, commonly known as the Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1), can be gotten. When a cold or infected sore is present in the mouth, oral sex should be avoided in order to avoid oral herpes in the vagina.
4. Sex toys being shared
A sex toy ought to be personal and private property and shouldn't be shared among two or more people. There is the risk of contracting chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomonas, Herpes, and HPV. Clean and disinfect your sex toys after using them and do not share it at all.
5. Oral sex
This involves using the mouth on sex organs to stimulate the region. Among the STIs that are most frequently transmitted through oral intercourse are Chlamydia and Gonorrhea which affects the throat. Contact with a blister or sore in the vaginal region can potentially spread Syphilis and Genital Herpes.
