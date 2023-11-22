ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways being left-handed affects your health

Oghenerume Progress

Are you left-handed or do you know someone who is left-handed?

lefty - [Harvard Health]
But the difference does not end on which hand is dominant. According to research, being left-handed can have implications for health and well-being.

Here's how being left-handed affects your health;

Left-handed people may exhibit differences in brain structure and function compared to their right-handed counterparts. These differences are prominent in the corpus callosum, the bundle of nerve fibres connecting the brain's hemispheres, which could influence cognitive abilities and processing speed.

Some studies have also suggested that lefties tend to think differently from people who are right-handed. A 2009 Stanford University study showed right-handed people preferring items on the right while left-handed people would typically go with anything placed on the left-hand side.

There's also a suggested link between being left-handed and mental health issues. While the evidence is not conclusive, researchers have explored associations with conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

There have also been links between non-right-handedness and dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and some mood disorders.

Being left-handed also means a slightly higher risk of cancer. A 2007 study showed that left-handed women had a higher rate of breast cancer compared to right-handers. This was observed in women in both post-menopausal and pre-menopausal ages.

Living in a predominantly right-handed world can pose physical challenges for left-handed individuals. Tools, gadgets, and even classroom setups are often designed with right-handed users in mind. Adapting to these environments may contribute to increased stress and discomfort, potentially impacting overall well-being.

While it seems that being left-handed has more disadvantages, there are other things lefties get to enjoy. For example, left-handedness can provide a unique advantage in sports.

Lefties sometimes unique advantage in sports [Getty Images]
Also, at the end of the day, being left-handed or right-handed doesn't really matter much at all, as the differences in such individuals are quite subtle.

