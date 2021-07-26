5 tips to avoid stretch-marks during pregnancy [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Well, keep reading to get the truth that these billion dollar companies don’t want you to know. As the name implies ‘stretch’ ‘marks’ occur as a result of the skin being over-stretched beyond its elasticity point. So just like a rubber band snaps when overstretched, so does your skin.

The best way to treat stretch marks is to prevent them. Below are proven ways to avoid getting stretch marks:

1. Avoid gaining weight rapidly: Truth is a pregnant woman only needs 300 extra calories a day for the growing baby. That is a small piece of chicken or a bowl of salad.

So don’t use your pregnancy as an excuse to overeat. If you gain more that 1 pound a week you need to check your diet as you are gaining too much weight to fast.

2. Rub oils high in vitamin E: Be diligent with rubbing oils on your belly, no forgetting the lower parts and sides. Oils such as sunflower, almond, coconut and shea are great.

3. Use antioxidant rich skincare: Antioxidants in skincare help nourish and strengthen the skin and come in form of some vitamins (A, C, E), plant and fruit extracts. [If pregnant, avoid vitamin A or retinol in skin care] The Dermal Repair line by CookieSkin has products that work to prevent and also treat stretch marks. You can mix their TriActive Brighten & Protect Day Fluid into your oil to aid in prevention of stretchmarks as well as prevent darkening of the skin.

4. Drink more water avoid sugar: Staying hydrated is key and sugary drinks and juices quickens the destruction of collagen need to keep your skin supple for expansion without tears.

5. Eat foods high in vitamin E: You are what you eat! If this old saying is true which I believe it is, you need to be eating foods such as avocado, almonds, sunflower oil,

wheatgerm oil, spinach and broccoli.

There you have it, follow these rules and fear not. Oh and before you go, share this article with someone who would benefit from this information.

