5 things that cause bad breath even after brushing

This might be caused by several factors;

Specific foods

Some foods like onions and garlic can cause and increase the risk of bad breath. It takes more than a day for the smell of garlic to go away even after brushing.

Eating apples and mint leaves help to neutralize the effect of garlic.

Gum diseases

Gum disease is an illness that happens when plaque (a yellow-whitish) substance builds up on your teeth. Plaques irritate the gum and cause bad breath.

Cavities and

Cavities occur when bacteria hides in the crevices of your teeth, and it becomes difficult for your brush to reach them. Cavities also induce bad breath even after brushing.

Smoking

The tobacco in cigarettes causes bad breath and gum disease, not to mention the smell of cigarettes on the breath which lingers.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease causes food to go back to your oesophagus. This undigested food that comes back up generate bad breath.

Another factor that causes bad breath is a dry mouth; saliva in the mouth helps to break down food in the mouth and keep breath fresh.

Also, tonsil stones occur when food particles solidify in the mouth and cause bad breath.

How to get rid of bad breath even after brushing your teeth;